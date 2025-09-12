GIVEAWAY – RAK Eats: Tipsy Egg Chandler

If you’re searching for a brunch spot that’s both playful and elevated, look no further than Tipsy Egg. Known for its creative menu, welcoming atmosphere, and fresh takes on brunch classics, this is the kind of place that is perfect for a girls’ get-together, day date with your spouse, or even a weekend brunch with the whole family.

I recently had the chance to check it out and was blown away by the whimsical menu which is full of unexpected gems. Come hungry, because there’s lots to try.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect when dining at the Tipsy Egg:

Menu Highlights:

With so many great options, it’s hard to pick favorites, but here are a few of the standout menu items:

House-made Pop Tart . This freshly baked treat is nothing like the store-bought kind. Instead you’ll find a flaky buttery pastry with rotating flavors that is served up fresh and warm!

. This freshly baked treat is nothing like the store-bought kind. Instead you’ll find a flaky buttery pastry with rotating flavors that is served up fresh and warm! Prickly Pear French Toast . Thick think brioche bread dipped in vanilla-citrus batter with a prickly pear syrup and toasted coconut.

. Thick think brioche bread dipped in vanilla-citrus batter with a prickly pear syrup and toasted coconut. Churro Pancakes . Fluffy cinnamon-sugar pancakes drizzled with dulce de leche and Mexican chocolate.

. Fluffy cinnamon-sugar pancakes drizzled with dulce de leche and Mexican chocolate. Avocado toast is reimagined, served on hearty slices of local Noble Bread and dressed up with fresh, flavorful toppings.

is reimagined, served on hearty slices of local Noble Bread and dressed up with fresh, flavorful toppings. Party Potatoes. Crispy and golden, then topped with a creamy, herby cheese sauce, they’ve become a signature side dish that regulars swear by.

Crispy and golden, then topped with a creamy, herby cheese sauce, they’ve become a signature side dish that regulars swear by. Fresh Fruit. Not your usual side of soggy melon. You’ll find fresh pineapple, strawberries, and orange slices that are refreshingly bright and a perfect balance to the richer fare.

Family-Friendly and Affordable

If you bring the kids along, you’ll appreciate the affordable kids’ menu, which makes brunching out with the whole family easier and more budget-friendly. Portions are hearty and include options like French toast, pancakes, scrambled eggs, and more!

Cocktails to Match the Fun

Brunch wouldn’t be complete without a little sip of something special. Try the El-Mex Espresso Martini for a bold twist, or sample a variety of bubbly flavors with a mimosa flight. Their drink menu is as playful as their food, making it easy to toast to any occasion.

Whether it’s a weekend with friends, a casual family outing, or just a craving for something beyond the ordinary, Tipsy Egg Chandler brings creativity, comfort, and value to every plate and glass. It’s brunch—made better.

Enter for your chance to win one of two $25 gift cards to check it out!