Summer camp respite funds for grandparents

Parenting isn’t an easy journey—especially if you’re doing it for a second time on a tight budget and limited respite care. Grandparents raising grandchildren is just one of the many unique custody arrangements for families but if you know someone who has unexpectedly found themselves in this position Duet has offered resources to help.

With summer break approaching quickly, grandparents might be looking for a local summer camp to help alleviate some of the day-to-day activities while school is out.

Duet is able to offer up to $250 per year, per child, to put towards a summer camp session here in Arizona.

“You can sign up for summer sports, church or other community activities and receive funding from Duet,” said Patricia Dominguez, director of kindship care services. “These wonderful programs offer your grandchild a chance to learn a new skill, make new friends and you a much needed break.”

Plus visit, www.duetaz.org for support groups, workshops, and grandparent outings to support grandparents raising grandchildren.

If you are interested in respite assistance, be prepared to:

Show legal custody of grandchildren such as guardianship, non-parent custody, etc.

Answer questions about your unique situation (takes 30-minutes)

Give the name of the camp or venue that will provide services; include the provider’s full address, phone number, and the name of a contact person. For a great list of available summer camps click HERE.

Give the start-and-end dates of the program and class frequency. (i.e. every Monday and Wednesday)

If approved, it takes 10 business days to process the request.

Contact kinship care services at (602) 274-5022 for an appointment to see if you qualify. If you would prefer assistance in Spanish, contact Maria Davila at (602) 274-5022, ext. 142.

About Duet: Partners In Health & Aging: Duet is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote health and well-being through vitally needed services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities, and grandfamilies. Duet’s free-of-charge services are available in the greater Phoenix area. To volunteer, donate or ask for help, go to www.duetaz.org or call (602) 274-5022.