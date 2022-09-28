The Highest-Performing, Tuition-free Public School Network

Sponsored Content

Academic success at BASIS Charter Schools is achieved one grade level at a time through our world-class, STEM-infused, liberal arts curriculum. Our co-teaching model with two instructors in each primary classroom, maximizes learning potential, and supports students in grades 1–3. With subject experts teaching advanced course material from day one, you can be sure that your student will be set up for future academic achievement in middle school, high school, and beyond.

Our learning communities support outside interests, and each campus boasts a robust extracurricular program to enhance the BASIS Charter School curriculum. Activities on each campus include sports, and clubs devoted to fine arts, academics, and other special interests.

BASIS Charter School students outperform their peers on a national and global scale by exceeding the averages on AP Exams® and outscoring students in other countries on the OECD test for schools (based on PISA). These impressive results, along with our innovative senior year college counseling, leads to a 100% college acceptance rate into some of the most prestigious universities in the nation. Each graduate of BASIS Charter Schools also earns, on average, more than $100,000 in merit aid.

Our students not only exceed in the classroom but are recognized as some of the finest scholars in the nation. In 2022, one of our students was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar, which is the highest academic honor in the United States. Two students were named Flinn Scholars and each of them received a scholarship valued at over $130,000 to the Arizona university of their choice. Three additional students were awarded the highly coveted $20,000 Coca-Cola Scholarship.

As a result of our advanced curriculum, exceptional testing results, and impressive student achievement, more than half of the top 20 charter high schools in the nation are BASIS Charter Schools, and we represent seven of the top 20 STEM high schools according to U.S. News & World Report, 2022. Watch the video below.

