ASU Dad Cooks Up a Following

Darryl Postelnick, better known through his social media handles as @CookingwithDarryl, has gained over three million combined followers through his YouTube, Tik Tok, and Instagram accounts.

The dad of three, whose twins attend ASU, started making videos in October of 2020 after his youngest daughter encouraged him to share his love for cooking on the Internet.

In just a few months, he saw his accounts growing rapidly, reaching 1 million followers and continuing to expand.

After managing the platforms with the help of his daughter, and then eventually on his own, Darryl now has two interns who assist him.

In his videos Darryl shares recipe tutorials and makes everything from salads, to seafood, mac and cheese, short ribs, lamb chops, pizza, burgers, and more!

He also demonstrates some of his favorite gadgets including a kitchen scale, griddles and grills, and gravity salt and pepper grinders.

Outside of cooking, Darryl is an experienced sales professional, having spent 15 years at Microsoft launching the first Xbox platform, working for Buena Vista Home Entertainment – a division of The Walt Disney Company –, and Yahoo! He currently serves as the Senior Vice President in Sales for Opia.

But it’s the love of cooking for family and friends that Darryl says he enjoys the most.

His advice for dads who might be hesitant to cook: “Relax, have fun! It’s not as hard as you think!”

Darryl and his wife, Karen, reside in Chicago, but have owned a home in Scottsdale for the past 20 years where they visit often, and said they plan to retire there in one to two years.

Check out some of Darryl’s favorite recipes:

Vodka Sauce

Ingredients

Package of pancetta

White onion

Can of tomato paste

2 cups heavy cream

2 28oz. cans crushed tomatoes

Half stick of butter

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Scoop of pasta sauce

Olive oil

Handful of garlic

Oregano

Red pepper

1 cup vodka

Salt and pepper

Basil

Instructions

In large pot, heated over medium/high heat, add in olive and package of pancetta Chop up onion and handful of garlic Add onions and garlic to mix; Cook until translucent Stir in can of tomato paste with a few sprinkles of both oregano and red pepper Pour in heavy cream and stir until well incorporated Add in 2 cans of crushed tomatoes and vodka; Mix well Let sauce cook for about 30 minutes over medium heat to let vodka burn off Add in salt and pepper with the half stick of butter Stir in parmesan cheese with basil Add scoop of pasta water and give it a final mix Serve over any pasta you choose and enjoy!

Spicy Bacon Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

2 jalapenos

1 cup white cheddar cheese shredded

1 cup gruyere cheese shredded

Box of cellentani noodles

6 tbsp butter

1/3 cup flour

11/2 cup half-and-half

11/2 cup heavy cream

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp mustard powder

Salt and pepper

1 Cup parmesan cheese

1 Cup Panko breadcrumbs

2 tbsp melted butter

Small hunk Velveeta cheese

1lb bacon

Instructions

Preheat oven to 3750 Chop up two jalapenos Place the bacon on a foiled lined cookie sheet Put the bacon in the oven at 3750 and cook for 20-30 minutes or until crispy Remove and let rest before chopping into pieces In a large dutch oven over medium/high heat, add 6 tbsp butter Whisk in flour Add the jalapenos and let saute until softened Slowly add in half-and-half and heavy cream while continuously whisking Shred a plateful of the gruyere and white cheddar cheeses Cook cellentani noodles according to the directions on the box to al dente Add in the garlic powder, mustard powder, and onion powder and whisk well Season with salt and pepper Add in the cheese; fold the cheese in Add the Velveeta cheese cut into 4 smaller chunks Add in parmesan cheese Continue to cook and mix until everything is nice and creamy Add in the al dente pasta and coat the noodles Mix in the chopped bacon Mix together the melted butter, salt, and panko then spread on top of the mac Lower the oven and bake at 3750 oven for 25 minutes Remove and let cool and enjoy!

Smash Burger Sliders

Ingredients

2 lbs. of ground chuck

Salt and pepper

Frozen stick of butter

Morton’s Seasoned Salt

White onion

Package of favorite sliced cheese

5 pieces of bacon

Pickle slices

Buns of your choice

Instructions