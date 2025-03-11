Enter to win tickets to the screening of Snow White

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Kate Reed
Enter for your chance to win a family four pack of passes to a Tempe advance screening of Disney’s SNOW WHITE, taking place Tuesday, March 18th at 6:30pm. The classic story comes to life 🍎✨ Experience Disney’s Snow White is only in theaters March 21.

“Disney’s Snow White” is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. “Disney’s Snow White” is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

See the trailer HERE.

