Choosing the Right Summer Camp

As you mull over how to keep your child entertained this summer, it can be an overwhelming process. With so many camp options out there, how do you know what’s best?

Here’s everything you need to know about the different types of camp options, how to decide what works best, and important questions to consider:

Types of Camps

Day Camps: Day camps take place during the day, providing care and entertainment for your child similar to a school day. Most day camps will include half day or full day options, lunch/snack times, along with structured activities to keep kids occupied and engaged. Session lengths may vary from several days to several weeks.

Overnight Camps: Overnight camps offer accommodations where your child will spend multiple nights sleeping away in a supervised program with camp counselors, activities, and learning opportunities. Overnight camps promote independence, leadership skills, and the chance for your child to experience being away from home in an environment that is safe, fun, and adventurous.

Specialty Camps & Programs: Specialty Camps & Programs are tailored to a child’s individual needs and interests. These might include camp programs for certain types of special needs including behavioral challenges, chronic illnesses, as well as physical or mental impairments. Specialty programs may also include camps that are focused on particular interests such as art, music, or science.

Deciding What Works Best

Consider your child’s age, interests, and abilities. There are a variety of camp options to suit all different ages, interests, and abilities. Some camps begin as young as age 4 and go all the way up through the teen years. Depending on what your child enjoys, you can likely find a camp that will be of interest to them. There are also camps designed for kids of all physical and mental abilities.

Determine your budget. When making your decision about Summer Camp, it can be helpful to first determine what your overall budget is. Many camps offer siblings discounts if you have more than one child enrolled in the program. You can also look into programs that allow your child to bring their own lunch to help save costs, too.

Evaluate your time frame. Determine whether you need your child to be looked after in a full-time setting, if there are certain days your family will be gone on vacation, or whether you are just looking for a few hours a week to keep your kids occupied. There are many flexible options out there, depending on your needs.

Important Questions to Ask

As you seek out different summer camp options, here are some helpful questions to ask staff members and camp counselors:

• What training does the staff receive on safety, supervision, counseling, problem solving and other issues unique to working with young children?

• Is before and after-camp offered? If so, who is with the children, what activities take place, and what are the extended care hours?

• Is lunch served or do campers bring their own sack lunch? Are snacks and drinks provided?

• Is the price all inclusive or are there any extra charges/fees to be aware of?

No matter what option you choose, when you take the time to understand the different choices available and carefully consider your family’s need and your child’s unique interests, summer camp can be an unforgettable experience with long-lasting memories, friendships, and learning!