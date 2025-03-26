Explore What It’s Like to Work at a Zoo!

Have you ever wondered what it takes to work at a zoo? At Camp Zoo at the Phoenix Zoo, kids don’t just learn about animals—they experience firsthand what it’s like to care for them, protect their habitats and contribute to global conservation efforts. Through hands-on activities, behind-the-scenes experiences, and up-close animal encounters, campers will explore the many roles that help a zoo run and discover how they, too, can make a difference for wildlife.

Each day, campers will explore a new zoo career and use different artistic mediums to express what they’ve learned. At the end of the week, campers will show off their creativity and all the different ways they can contribute to helping wildlife!

Camp Zoo Programs by Grade Level:

Kindergarten: Who’s Who in the Zoo? Who cleans up after the animals? Who makes sure they are healthy and happy? This fun-filled week introduces our youngest campers to the incredible people who care for animals at the Zoo! Half-day program only.

Grades 1 & 2: The Zoo & Me. How can you be part of the Zoo’s team? Campers will explore how the Phoenix Zoo helps wildlife—both at the Zoo and beyond—and discover ways they can make a difference, too!

Grades 3 & 4: The Zoo’s MVPs. Who are the most valuable players at the Zoo? The answer may surprise you! Campers will dive into the different roles people and animals play in keeping a zoo running.

Grades 5 & 6: The Zoo & Beyond. Did you know that the Phoenix Zoo helps conserve wildlife around the world? Campers will explore global conservation efforts and learn how anyone, no matter their age, can contribute to protecting wildlife.

Grades 7 & 8 (Middle School): Horse Hands. Welcome to the return of Middle School Camp! This year’s program, in partnership with Horse Hands, will focus on horsemanship, nature conservation and leadership development.

• Mornings will be spent working with Equine Keepers, learning how to care for, groom, saddle, and ride horses by the end of the week!

• Afternoons will focus on conservation, teamwork, and leadership skills to help campers become advocates for the natural world.

• Each session is the equivalent of a Horse Hands Level, with separate sessions for Level 1 and Level 2.

• Level 2 requires completion of Level 1, either through a previous Camp or the Horse Hands program.

• Middle School campers can sign up for multiple weeks, with new activities, animals, and skills to explore at each level!

Camp Zoo in June & July

• Kindergarten campers attend a half-day program ending at 11:30 a.m.

• Grades 1–8 experience a full day from 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

• Campers in grades 1–5 should bring their own lunch each day.

At Camp Zoo at the Phoenix Zoo, every camper will gain skills, create memories, and discover how they can help protect wildlife.

Whether they dream of working at a zoo or just want an unforgettable summer adventure, this is the ultimate camp experience! Register today! phoenixzoo.org/camps

Let the adventure begin at the Best. Camp. Ever!