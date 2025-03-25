Enter to win 5 tickets to the advanced screening of A Minecraft Movie!

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

This advanced screening will take place at 10:00am Sunday, March 30 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace.

TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJO_vIDZn-I

RELEASE DATE: In Theaters April 4

This movie is rated PG (violence/action, language, suggestive/rude humor and some scary images) and the runtime is 101 mins (1hr & 41min).

#AMinecraftMovie

