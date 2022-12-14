Date Night: Cozy Patio Dining

Cozy season is here and what better way to bask in the fresh cool air than to dine al fresco for your next date night.

Here are some local restaurants throughout the Valley with delicious food options and great outdoor patios spaces.

Diego Pops

In the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, you’ll find Diego Pops, a hip retro-style Mexican eatery with bright neon pink and green accents inside and a large outdoor patio with string lights and a cozy fireplace. Come hungry and curb your appetite with one of their tasty starters such as fresh guacamole, grilled street corn, or chicken tortilla soup while sipping on one of their eclectic margaritas such as the guava coconut, prickly pear or watermelon mint.

Choose from a variety of tacos including braised green chili chicken, al pastor, beef machaca, charred skirt steak, braised pineapple pork, or even try one of the vegetarian options such as the grilled plantain or Brussels sprouts tacos. Make it a hearty meal by adding some cilantro rice and your choice of beans or turn any taco into a bowl!

Enjoy Taco Mondays and happy hour seven days a week from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. for half off appetizers and drink specials. diegopops.com

The Montauk

If you’re looking for a cozy place for a romantic date night by the fire, you’ll find it in this East coast meets West coast atmosphere at The Montauk in Old Town Scottsdale.

Feel like you’re just feet away from the ocean with their nautical décor and plenty of fresh seafood options. Start with some crispy rock shrimp or classic clam chowder. For entrees, you’ll have a variety of options for whatever mood you’re in. Try the Warm Lobster Roll with brown butter aioli dusted with chive potato chips or go for a more Mexican-inspired dish such as the Tequila Lime Shrimp bowl with asparagus, onion, avocado, and brown rice. Find some classic options too, including the House Burger, a variety of fresh seasonal salads, or short rib tacos.

With daily live music, all day happy hour on Mondays and weekend brunch, there’s always a reason to grab a spot on the patio. themontaukaz.com

Eat Up Drive In

How about a date night picnic style? Eat Up Drive In is a unique dining option in Arcadia serving up slowed cooked meals in a fast-paced manner.

Here you’ll find home-style meal options with popular dishes such as chili, cheeseburgers, or a BBQ chicken salad.

You’ll surely feel like you’re dining in the backyard while you sit outside in the quaint and shaded patio equipped with a picnic table, perfect to eat and enjoy the cooler temps. eatupdrivein.com

One lucky winner will receive a $25 gift card to each restaurant! Enter for your chance to win!