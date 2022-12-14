Snow & Skiing Destinations in Arizona

Get your sleds, snow shoes, and skis ready for some winter fun! The Arizona snow season typically kicks off in mid-December and can last until mid-April, depending on snowfall. Here’s everything you need to know about Arizona ski and snow destinations to check out this year.

Arizona Nordic Village

16848 U.S. 180, Flagstaff • 928-220-0550 • arizonanordicvillage.com

Enjoy more than 30 miles of ski and snowshoe trails suited for all skill levels at this Coconino County snow-play destination. Bring your own equipment or rent it for a small fee. Lessons are available and dogs are welcome. You can even rent a cabin or yurt for your stay. Day passes are $8-$20 and children six and under get in free!

Arizona Snowbowl

9300 N Snowbowl Rd, Flagstaff • 928-779-1951 • arizonasnowbowl.com

Located just north of Flagstaff at 9,500 feet above sea level, Arizona Snowbowl offers 40 trails across 777 acres for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels. Lodging, lessons and equipment rentals are available.

Mount Lemmon Ski Valley

10300 Ski Run Road, Mount Lemmon • 520-576-1321 • skithelemmon.com

The 22 ski trails scattered across 200 snow-covered acres can accommodate all skill levels. Ski lifts will quickly bring you to the top of Mount Lemmon’s 9,000-foot summit for more downhill fun. This site rents skis and snowboards and also offers lessons.

Oak Hill Snow Play Area

10 miles east of Williams on Route 66 • 928-635-1418 (Williams Visitor Center)

Two snow-tubing areas (600 and 400 feet) are featured at this snow playground in Coconino County. The area also features a 900-foot ski run that’s perfect for beginners, but there is no ski lift or tow. The area is equipped with a warming shelter with firepit and picnic tables at the bottom of the hill. Please note: Only rubberized tubes are permitted. Metal, wood and hard-plastic sleds are prohibited. Snow play is free.

Update: Oak hill snow play area is closed for the 2022-2023 season due to forest management/forest restoration activities.

Sunrise Park Resort White Mountains

200 Highway 273, Greer • 855-735-7669 • sunriseskipark.com

Sunrise Park Resort is Arizona’s Ultimate Mountain Adventure, offering the most ski runs and acreage in the state. They offer skiing, snowboarding, ski bikes, and have lessons available for all ages. The tentative opening date for Sunrise Park Resort is Friday, December 2, 2022.