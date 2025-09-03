Dread Packing Your Child’s Lunch? 5 Reasons to Choose School Lunch

By Chef Robert Fredericks, Regional Executive Chef, Chartwells K12

With back-to-school season in full swing, many parents are adding the dreaded task of packing daily lunches back on their to-do list. According to a recent survey, parents would rather clean the bathroom than pack a lunch.

Don’t despair! There’s a solution: opting in for school-provided meals. Embracing school lunches not only takes the burden off busy parents, but today’s options offer a range of healthy, fun, and delicious foods, with educational benefits to boot.

Here are the top five benefits of choosing school lunches:

Good Food

School meals are a fantastic way for children to enjoy nutritious and delicious food that enhances their learning experience. Research shows that the quality of school food has greatly improved since the early 2000s. At schools in Arizona, we’re currently serving everything from a breakfast burrito with house-made turkey chorizo, fluffy scrambled eggs, cheese, and potatoes, and a chili lime mango smoothie to a watermelon poke bowl and a Filipino-inspired pancit with chicken. Parents can rest assured that the breakfasts and lunches offered at school are often the best options for keeping kids well-nourished.

An Affordable Solution

As food prices continue to rise, families are increasingly focused on finding value in their meals. According to the Consumer Price Index, packing lunch in 2025 costs about 3% more on average than in 2024. Fortunately, school meals come to the rescue by offering students nutritious, balanced, and safe options that won’t break the bank! This boosts their health and eases financial stress for families, saving both time and money.

A Chance for Kids to Explore

Meals are a fantastic opportunity for children to discover new foods and cultures. In school, they can savor a variety of flavors and international dishes that go beyond their usual meals at home. This experience not only broadens their palates but also fosters a deep appreciation for different backgrounds and traditions, making the cafeteria a vibrant hub of cultural discovery. For example, at Chartwells K12, our Global Eats program incorporates food from China, India, Italy, Mexico, Korea, and the Caribbean into school meals, while also teaching students about those local cuisines and heritages.

Fuel for Both the Body and Mind

Many school lunch menus today emphasize healthy, nutritious meals that empower students to understand how the food they eat impacts their mind and body. Chartwells K12 collaborates with many schools to provide a Mood Boost program that teaches students how the ingredients in their meals influence their well-being. School meals supply the energy children need to remain focused and alert, enabling them to thrive in the classroom and beyond. For example, we ensure our school meals offer nutrient-packed foods like:

Spinach : a great source of vitamins A, C, and K, iron for energy and cognitive function, and fiber for gut health.

: a great source of vitamins A, C, and K, iron for energy and cognitive function, and fiber for gut health. Yogurt : an excellent source of calcium, vitamin D, protein, and probiotics for digestive and immune health.

: an excellent source of calcium, vitamin D, protein, and probiotics for digestive and immune health. Eggs : a protein-packed source of vitamins D and B12, iron, and zinc to support bone health, red blood cell production, brain function, and immune health.

: a protein-packed source of vitamins D and B12, iron, and zinc to support bone health, red blood cell production, brain function, and immune health. Blueberries: a superfood that offers antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber and supports immune function, cognitive development, and digestive health.

An Opportunity for Meaningful Interactions

The lunchroom plays a vital role in a student’s social experience and can help foster a culture of inclusion and acceptance. With diverse menus and educational programs, the cafeteria encourages meaningful connections in an engaging environment for students to still learn while having fun and recharging.

So, if you’re one of the many parents who will do anything to avoid packing lunches (like clean the bathroom or go to the dentist), it might be time to look at the meal options offered in your district. Today’s school food is very different from what you likely remember as a child. Inside the cafeteria, you’ll find an array of options that introduce kids to exciting flavors, delightful dishes, and incredible experiences.

Chef Robert Fredericks has a passion for creating healthy, delicious meals that students love. He elevates the dining experience through innovation and making the cafeteria the happiest place in school for kids in Arizona and throughout the western U.S. Beyond menu and recipe development, Robert supports Chartwells partner districts by mentoring and training team members while helping local teams serve foods kids love to eat. Robert has 24 years of experience in food service, working in both K-12 schools and university dining programs. He’s a member of the American Culinary Federation, a certified Six Sigma Green Belt, and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Adelphi University.