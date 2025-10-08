What Your Child Should Know Before Starting Preschool/PreK

If you have a little one getting ready to start school, you’ve probably found yourself wondering what they “should” know before that first big day. It’s a question I’ve heard from many families, usually asked with a mix of excitement and uncertainty. The truth? Every child arrives with their own set of skills and personality, and that’s perfectly okay.

Still, there are a few areas that tend to make the transition a bit smoother, both for the child and for the grown-ups supporting them.

Everyday Independence

One of the best ways to help your child feel confident at school is by encouraging small acts of independence. Can they wash their hands after using the bathroom? Open their lunchbox? Put on their own backpack or jacket? These everyday tasks build a sense of self-reliance that helps children feel secure in a group setting. You don’t need to rush these skills, but giving kids a chance to practice them at home really does help.

Being Able to Speak Up

Your child doesn’t need to speak in full sentences or know all the right words. But it’s important that they can tell a teacher if something is wrong, ask for help, or simply let someone know how they’re feeling. Social basics like listening, waiting their turn, and playing cooperatively also go a long way in a classroom environment. These things take time to develop, so try not to worry if your child is still working on them.

Little Hands, Big Skills

Fine motor skills are a big part of early learning, and they develop in simple ways—using playdough, holding crayons, cutting with kid-friendly scissors, or stringing beads. It’s not about doing these things perfectly. It’s about letting children explore and strengthen the muscles they’ll use later for writing, dressing themselves, and completing everyday tasks.

A Curiosity for Learning

Early learners come to the classroom with varying levels of readiness. Some may recognize their name or know how to count to ten. Others may still be exploring those concepts. All of that is normal. What truly matters is curiosity. A child who loves to look at books, ask questions, or try something new is already off to a great start. Skills will come—with time, encouragement, and experience.

Readiness Looks Different for Everyone

One thing I always remind families is this: there’s no one way to be “ready” for school. Some children are outgoing and jump right in. Others are quiet and observe for a while before joining in. Both are just fine. Trust your child’s pace. School is about growth, not perfection.

Keep It Playful

You can support your child in simple ways. Let them help pack their lunch. Talk about how they’re feeling. Read together at bedtime. Celebrate the little victories, whether it’s tying their shoes or waving goodbye without tears.

Most importantly, know that what you’re doing matters. The love, security, and encouragement your child receives at home lays the foundation for everything that comes next. We’re here to continue that journey with care, patience, and partnership.

Carol Elias is the Founder and Co-Director of New Vistas Center for Education. In its 46th school year, New Vistas serves more than 400 students ages 3 to 12 with a rigorous, enriched academic program in Chandler. Learn more at newvistasaz.com