Childsplay Theatre’s 46th Season Celebrates Dreams Come True

Sponsored Content

Childsplay Theatre, a pioneer in theatre for youth since 1977, returns to the theater with new plays and crowd favorites in its 46th season. Its four productions celebrate the magic of live theatre, blending music, nostalgia, storybooks, and spectacle.

Opening in October, Childsplay (in co-production with Magik Theatre in San Antonio, TX) will begin its season with Selena Maria Sings—a new work written by celebrated playwright Miriam Gonzales, featuring original music by Las Cafeteras’ Daniel French. Originally premiering during the throes of the pandemic, Selena Maria Sings is now getting a second chance to debut this season. This play tells the story of Selena Maria, a young songwriter living amid the legacy of Selena Quintanilla. Through the help of her cousin and a few others along the way, Selena Maria finds her voice. Selena Maria Sings tells a story of music, family, immense love, and the strength it takes to be yourself.

Back by popular demand, Childsplay’s record-breaking holiday show, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer returns to the stage. Based on the classic TV special, this production features everyone’s favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. Audiences can celebrate the season with an array of live holiday hits, like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.” This musical is the perfect way to add a little extra holiday magic to a much-anticipated season. Performances begin November 19th and will run through Christmas Eve.

Tomás and the Library Lady returns to the stage in February. Based on the true story of Tomás Rivera (Chicano author, poet, and educator) and the book by Pat Mora, this play is a celebration of reading, imagination, and creativity.

In April, Childsplay and Imagination Stage (Bethesda, MD) present a new play based on the book by Thelma Lynne Godin, The Hula-Hoopin’ Queen. This play follows Kameeka, a young girl confident that she will finally beat her rival, Jamara, and become the Hula-Hoopin’ Queen of 139th Street. Set in Harlem, The Hula-Hoopin’ Queen is a charming celebration of family and community ties. This intergenerational story shows the importance of staying young at heart.

Families and classrooms alike can see these spectacular performances at Childsplay’s home venue, the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St. Phoenix. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit childsplayaz.org