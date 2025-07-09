Summer Travel Organization Tips for Kids of All Ages

Summer travel is around the corner, and that means it’s time to prepare! Whether you can’t wait for the adventures ahead or feel a bit overwhelmed, we’ve got you covered. With these helpful tips and tricks, you’ll have your summer travel organized in no time:

Balance your Itinerary

When you’re gearing up for an exciting summer adventure with the kids, it’s all about finding that perfect balance in your itinerary. Mornings are ideal for your big planned activities—soak up those energetic vibes while they last! Be sure to carve out some necessary downtime for afternoon naps or a little quiet time to recharge. And here’s a golden rule, don’t cram too many activities into a single day. You don’t want to experience burnout. If you have a jam-packed day, be sure to follow it up with a more laid-back day to keep the fun going without the stress.

Packing to Perfection

Packing for multiple people can feel like a daunting task, but we’ve got a simple solution: think through what will be needed for each day and make a packing list. Create a checklist with a little checkbox next to each person’s name and all the items they need. And the best part? When your kids get old enough, they can take charge and pack themselves using these lists. For the little ones, you can neatly tuck one entire outfit—socks and underwear included—into gallon-sized bags and label them Day 1, Day 2, and so forth. For older kids, consider investing in packing cubes that they can use in a similar fashion. Don’t forget extra trash bags for dirty or wet clothes. And another pro tip: Traveling with disinfecting wipes ensures your hotel or rental can quickly get squeaky clean when you arrive.

Snacks for the Win

There are some incredible products out there that can help you keep your car and airplane snacks perfectly organized. A bento or snackle box is a game changer when it comes to having healthy treats on hand. Another transformative product is a collapsible water bottle. They take up less prime real estate in your carry on, and on the other side of security, you can pull them out and fill them up for the flight.

Transportation Entertainment

When heading out on a road trip, you should check out getting a seat back organizer. Just imagine—car games, puzzles, snacks, and books fitting perfectly into those handy pockets, keeping your kids entertained without a screen in sight. If you’re flying instead, don’t forget to pack their backpacks with similar fun activities. Just be sure to skip the tiny pieces that can end up all over the floor.

Kicking off your trip in an organized way can set the perfect vibe for your adventure! When you take the time to plan ahead, you free your mind to truly enjoy what a vacation is all about—cherishing those incredible moments with your family.

Simple Modern’s Getaway Bag A Travel Organizing Solution

For an easy, on-the-go travel bag, check out the Simple Modern’s Getaway Bag. This sturdy bag can organize all your travel essentials, is perfect for the beach or pool, and even meets airline carry-on requirements. It includes features such as:

Washable, durable, and waterproof material

A non-slip bottom with sturdy walls that stay upright

A detachable water-resistant zipper pocket, perfect for keeping your valuables safe

Comes in a variety of colors and two different sizes

