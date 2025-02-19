Educating Dads to be Interactive Birth Partners

Dads – get ready to be the most involved and informed birthing partner after participating in Birth Connection’s Daddy Doula course.

This condensed childbirth education class offers both the mother and birth partner to learn the fundamental parts of labor and birth including:

Anatomy

Phases of labor

Hormones in labor

Birth plans

Strategies to calm the nervous system

Massage techniques

Cesarean support

Variations of “normal”

Advocacy

Labor positions

Medical and natural pain management options,

Prepping your body

How to use tools such as a birth ball, peanut ball, TENS machine, rebozo and more.

Unlike a traditional childbirth education class, the Daddy Doula course places an emphasis on partner support and hands on and interactive practice.

Couples leave this class with:

A massage tool that the founding doulas use at almost every birth

2 labor combs

A set of affirmation cards

One 1ml bottle of essential oil of your choice to use for nausea in labor

One 2 ml bottle of essential oil of your choice to diffuse during labor

One 2 ml roller bottle of a favorite essential oil for labor

A workbook with detailed instructions and notes

An editable copy of a birth plan

A hospital bag checklist

A resource list of favorite pregnancy and birth professionals

Nicole (“Coco”) Denham and Esther Grubbs, doulas and founders of Birth Connection, are passionate about educating dads and partners in the birthing process and empowering them to actively support the birthing woman both physically and emotionally.

“When dads/partners are informed about labor stages, hormones in labor, medical and non-medical pain management options, and communication with medical professionals, they can become confident advocates and nurturing companions during this transformative experience,” said Esther. “This education can reduce stress for both the laboring woman and her companion and enhance the incredible bond that takes place when a child is born.”

Birth Connection designed the Daddy Doula course after learning the many benefits that a supportive and hands-on dad or partner can have including a more connected birth experience, as well as physical and medical benefits.

The main goal of the Daddy Doula course is to foster connection. “Early parenthood is so difficult and requires so much support for both parents,” said Esther. “This class gives partners confidence, knowledge and hands-on tools so they have the most connected and bonding birth experience and enter parenthood with a strong sense of partnership and mutual support.”

The Daddy Doula course is offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday during the day, and usually runs 1-3 times per month.

For more information or to sign up for the course, visit birthconnectionaz.com