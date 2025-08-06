Hey, moms! First off, if you’re reading this, I just want to say: you’re doing an amazing job. As an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and a fellow mom, I know how personal, emotional, and overwhelming the breastfeeding journey can be. Let’s talk about some of the most common breastfeeding challenges and how you can work through them.

Low Milk Supply:

This one causes a lot of anxiety, especially in those early days. Sometimes it’s a perception issue (hello, cluster feeding!), and sometimes there really is a dip. A few things can help: frequent nursing or pumping (every 2–3 hours), skin-to-skin time, staying hydrated, and eating enough calories. Many moms don’t realize that the first week of your baby’s life is crucial for your milk supply. During this time, make sure that your milk supply is stimulated with lots of nursing or pumping. Keep in mind that a nursing session is at least 5-20 minutes per breast of active feeding and swallowing. If baby is struggling to latch or coming off frequently throughout the feeding, this may not be enough to stimulate your milk supply in the first week.

Latch Issues:

A painful latch is never something to “just push through.” If baby isn’t latching deeply or correctly, it can lead to sore nipples, poor milk transfer, and supply issues. A good latch starts with baby’s bottom lip away from the base of the nipple – try aiming for the edge of your areola and then scooping the top lip up and over the nipple. It can also help to “sandwich” your breast to help baby get as much breast in their mouth as possible (not just the nipple). Sometimes it takes a little trial and error, and that’s okay! Just remember, a good latch should feel comfortable and like a pull/tugging sensation. If it hurts no mater what you try, see an IBCLC asap!

Lip and Tongue Ties:

These can impact latch, cause pain, and even affect milk supply over time. If your baby is clicking while nursing, seems frustrated at the breast, or nursing is just plain painful no matter what you try, an IBCLC can assess for ties and refer you to a pediatric specialist if needed.

Engorgement and Blocked Ducts:

Ouch! Engorgement can make it hard for baby to latch, and blocked ducts can feel like sore lumps under the skin. The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine recommends gentle, inflammation-focused care for engorgement and plugged ducts. This includes frequent milk removal, cool compresses, and light lymphatic massage toward the armpit rather than firm pressure toward the nipple. Avoid deep massage and heat, as these can worsen inflammation. Probiotics formulated for breastfeeding like Therbiotic Target B2 supplements can also help.

Mental Health Matters:

Breastfeeding is more than just feeding, it can be emotional and hormonal for mom. Postpartum anxiety or depression can absolutely affect milk supply and the overall experience. If you’re feeling weepy, anxious, or overwhelmed more than not, please know it’s not a failure on your part but it is a sign to reach out for help/support.

When to Seek Help:

If breastfeeding hurts, if baby isn’t gaining weight, or if you just feel like something’s not right, don’t wait. Reach out to a certified IBCLC asap. There may also be a local breastfeeding support group in your area. Sometimes a single session can make all the difference!