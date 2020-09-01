Desert Botanical Garden hours expand for fall

As summer temperatures (finally!) start heading down, the Desert Botanical Garden is expanding admission hours to welcome visitors seeking an outdoor escape. Beginning Sept. 8, the Garden will be open to the general public from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. On Oct. 1, hours will run 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through December (with 4 p.m. closure on holiday luminaria event dates).

Capacity will be limited and all tactile experiences — including Cocoon: A Place for Garden Play, Cactus Clubhouse, Ottosen Gallery and docent-let tours — remain suspended. Gertrude’s Restaurant and select trails also remain closed.

The Garden has implemented one-way entry and exit routes designed to promote social distancing. Face coverings are required for guests age 6 and older. Make timed reservations online at dbg.org or by calling 480-941-1225.