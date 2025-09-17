Parent-Teacher Conferences

What to Ask Your Child’s Teacher

It’s conference time again, and whether you’re new to the process or have done this for years, one thing is always true: these conversations matter. They’re an opportunity to get a clearer picture of how your child is doing, not just on paper, but as a whole person navigating school each day.

Still, with only a short time to talk, it can be hard to know what to ask.

Start with the Day-to-Day

A great opening question is simple: “How is my child doing socially and emotionally?” or “Do they seem at ease in class?”

These types of questions open the door to important feedback. Teachers notice things like who your child gravitates toward, how they cope with setbacks, and how they show up in a group setting. You might hear something that affirms what you already know, or you might learn something new.

Go Beyond Test Scores

Besides focusing only on grades, try to understand how your child is progressing in all areas. Ask something like, “What have you noticed about how they learn?” or “Is there anything getting in the way of their success?”

Teachers can offer insight into attention, organization, confidence, and classroom behavior, all of which impact learning. Knowing where your child shines or struggles helps you better support them at home.

Make it Collaborative

If a particular subject is proving difficult, ask what steps are already in place and how you can help. You might say, “What strategies seem to be working? Is there something we can try together? What can I do at home to support my child’s school success?”

This isn’t about fixing everything in one conversation. It’s about finding ways to help your child feel supported and understood.

Talk About Communication

Conferences also offer a good chance to align on how and when to stay in touch. You might ask, “What’s the best way to reach you if I have a concern?” or “Should I be looking out for anything at home?”

Keeping communication open makes it easier to handle bumps in the road before they become bigger issues.

End with Curiosity

Before wrapping up, ask if there’s anything else the teacher thinks you should know. Sometimes, the most useful insights come at the end, after the official questions are done.

A sincere “thank you” goes a long way in building trust and keeping the home-school connection strong.

Parent-teacher conferences don’t need to be perfect. What matters most is showing up with an open mind, listening carefully, and remembering that you and your child’s teacher are working toward the same goal: helping your child thrive.