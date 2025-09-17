Wednesday, September 17, 2025
From Phones to Power Tools

City of Scottsdale Fire Department
Know the Risks of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Most of the electronics we use in our homes every day — smartphones, tablets, power and lawn tools, laptops, e-cigarettes, headphones, and toys, to name just a few — are powered by lithium-ion batteries. In fact, most everything that’s rechargeable uses this type of battery.

If not used correctly or if damaged, lithium-ion batteries can overheat, start a fire, or even explode. To reduce these risks, look around your home — it’s important to know which devices are powered by them. Lithium-ion batteries are powerful, convenient, and they’re just about everywhere.

This year, fire departments and prevention agencies — and even solid waste services — have come together to support the NFPA Fire Prevention WeekTM campaign. The goal is to help people understand the importance of using these batteries correctly to prevent fires in the home and to follow the Buy, Charge, and Recycle Safely approach.

Buy only listed products.

  • When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery, take time to research it. Look for a stamp from a nationally recognized testing lab on the packaging and product, which means that it meets important safety standards.
  • Many products sold online and in stores may not meet safety standards and could increase the risk of fire.

Charge devices safely.

  • Always use the cords that came with the product to charge it. Follow the instructions from the manufacturer.
  • If you need a new charger, buy one from the manufacturer or one that the manufacturer has approved.
  • Charge your device on a hard surface. Don’t charge it under a pillow, on a bed, or on a couch. This could cause a fire. This is especially important to remind kids!
  • Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.

Recycle batteries responsibly.

  • Don’t throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins because they could catch fire.
  • Recycling your device or battery at a safe battery recycling location is the best way to dispose of them. Visit call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot near you.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week™ (FPW™) campaign, October 5-11. To learn more about safe lithium-ion battery use and other safety tips, visit ScottsdaleFD.com or AFBEA.org. Fire Prevention Week resources for children, caregivers, and educators can be found at fpw.org, sparky.org and sparkyschoolhouse.org

City of Scottsdale Fire Departmenthttps://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/fire
City of Scottsdale Fire Department is a proud member of AFBEA. Established in 1987, Arizona Fire and Burn Education Association is a training and advocacy non-profit coalition dedicated to help fire and life safety educators meet the needs of their communities.

