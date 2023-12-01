How to Plan a Winter Break Brain Boost

Are you looking for ways to keep your child engaged during the winter break?

While winter break is a great time for playing, relaxing, and sleeping in, there are also plenty of learning opportunities that can be squeezed into the couple of weeks your child has off from school.

At BASIS Charter Schools, we encourage our students to keep learning and discovering new things year round—even when school is out of session!

Here are a few suggestions for balancing fun with learning during the festive season.

Conduct at-home science experiments

There are plenty of simple and engaging science experiments you can conduct from the comfort of home! For activities related to the season, consider exploring the science behind ice melting or creating your own snowstorm in a jar.

Make winter-themed arts and crafts

Winter-themed arts and crafts allow your child to get creative and hone their fine motor skills while celebrating the season! You may be surprised how many crafts you can make using supplies you probably have in your house right now. Consider creating snowmen out of cotton balls, turning a toilet paper roll into a penguin, or cutting paper into snowflakes.

Introduce your child to a new game or puzzle

Educational games and puzzles allow your child to have fun while keeping their mind sharp. Whether it’s a physical board game or an online game, there are plenty of options out there that can keep your child entertained while helping them practice key skills. To get started, check out this list of free educational apps, games, and websites.

Get into the kitchen

There is so much your child can learn by getting involved with holiday cooking. Whether it’s measuring ingredients, adjusting recipe quantities, or observing what happens when different ingredients are combined, cooking provides a practical way for children to apply math and science concepts in real life.

Go for a nature walk

Take advantage of Arizona’s beautiful winter temperatures by getting outdoors during the break. Not only do nature walks promote physical wellness—they’re also an awesome way to introduce your child to different plants, flowers, and animals. During the walk, encourage your child to make observations about their surroundings. How does the environment look different in the winter vs. other times of the year?

If you want to really get into the winter spirit, consider taking a trip up to Flagstaff so your child can experience the snow. If your child has lived in Arizona their whole life, the snow will definitely pique their curiosity and have them asking lots of questions!

Attend events in your community

Check to see if any local libraries or educational institutions are hosting events over the winter break. Attending educational events in the community is a great way to keep your child from going stir crazy during their two-week break. Even if there aren’t a lot of winter-specific events near you, you can still make the most of your child’s time off from school by taking a field trip to the zoo, museum, or aquarium.

Don’t miss out! Apply now to BASIS Charter Schools

We hope these tips help you combine education and entertainment during the winter break! If you’re looking for a way to keep your child’s passion for learning ignited year round, consider enrolling them in BASIS Charter Schools.

BASIS is Arizona’s #1 public school network, with over 20 locations across the state. We provide world-class, tuition-free education for grades K–12. With an accelerated curriculum, expert teachers, and a supportive learning environment, students are set up for success at every grade level. Plus, with a wide range of unique course offerings, we encourage students to discover new passions and pursue their individual interests.

Join us for an upcoming school tour or event to learn more about our curriculum and school culture.

BASIS Charter Schools are now accepting applications for the 2024–25 school year. Open Enrollment ends on Friday, December 15, 2023. For more information, visit enrollBASIS.com