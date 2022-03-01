Sing 2 digital giveaway

All your favorite singing, dancing all-stars from Illumination’s Sing return in the definitive feel-good event of the year. The ever-optimistic Koala, Buster Moon, and his cast have big dreams of staging their most dazzling show yet in the glittering entertainment capital of the world, Redshore City. There’s just one hitch: They must persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star, Clay Calloway, to join them. Rosita, Ash, Johnny, Meena and Gunter return with all-new characters, spectacular hit songs and electrifying performances in Sing 2, a comedy about the emotional healing power of music.

