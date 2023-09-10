10 Fall Traditions to Start with Your Family

Around the end of September, I can feel a change in the air. The mornings and evenings start getting a little cooler, and my excitement for all the holiday fun starts to kick in.
Now that my son is getting to the age where he can start to participate in more activities with us, I want to start creating memorable traditions that we can look forward to doing together every year.
Here are some fun fall traditions that I have done in the past and a few new ones I hope to add to the mix this year:
- Paint pumpkins. Last year my husband and I did this as a little at-home date night activity and it was so much fun! We got some inspiration from Pinterest and created our own little masterpieces (I made Sully from Monster’s Inc. and my husband did a Harry Potter pumpkin!). This year I think we’ll try letting our son get messy and in on the action with us!
- Make a fall treat. There are so many great pumpkin recipes out there; I haven’t settled on just one. But I definitely want to make something with all the yummy pumpkin spice flavors.
- Volunteer. Fall always feels like the perfect time to give back to your community. Growing up, my parents used to take my brothers and me to soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and assisted living homes to volunteer, and while I didn’t always understand it at the time, volunteering your time (especially as a family) can be so rewarding.
- Have a pumpkin-themed meal. I started this tradition last year as soon as Trader Joes rolled out all their pumpkin foods. We made a whole day out of it—starting with pumpkin cinnamon rolls for breakfast, then pumpkin soup and salad (with pumpkin seeds) for lunch, followed by pumpkin raviolis for dinner. Home make some of it with your kids, or have fun browsing the aisles at the grocery store picking out your feast!
- Watch a Halloween movie. Who doesn’t love a good movie night? Our neighborhood will often host a movie in the park in the fall, and it’s one of our favorite traditions. Whether you make it a backyard movie or a cozy night in, choose from some classic family-friendly films such as Hocus Pocus, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, or Halloweentown!
- Make a fall craft. While I haven’t done this yet, I can’t wait to start thinking of fun fall-themed crafts to do with my son. Check out Pinterest for ideas for all different ages.
- Go to a pumpkin patch. This one is like a right-of-passage to fall. Pick out your pumpkins, enjoy fall-themed festivities, and take all the Instagram-worthy photos. Check out our listing for Pumpkin Patches throughout the state.
- See the leaves change. If you don’t live up north, put it on your list to plan a day trip, or stay overnight to go see the leaves change! Flagstaff is known for its beautiful fall foliage from September through October.
- Boo a neighbor. This is a great activity to get the whole family involved. Head to the Dollar Store or Target’s dollar section for some budget-friendly items to make your boo basket, and have fun surprising one of your neighbors!
- Have a bonfire and make s’mores. Let the kids stay up past bedtime one night and enjoy a backyard bonfire, roasting marshmallows and making s’mores together. It’ll surely be a memory you won’t forget!