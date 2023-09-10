10 Fall Traditions to Start with Your Family

Around the end of September, I can feel a change in the air. The mornings and evenings start getting a little cooler, and my excitement for all the holiday fun starts to kick in.

Now that my son is getting to the age where he can start to participate in more activities with us, I want to start creating memorable traditions that we can look forward to doing together every year.

Here are some fun fall traditions that I have done in the past and a few new ones I hope to add to the mix this year: