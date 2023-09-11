Fall Soups

There’s nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a cool day. Welcome in the fall season with these classic soup recipes from Made It Ate It Loved It, and get ready for an easy, delicious dinner!

30 Minute Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Ingredients

3 Tablespoons olive oil

1 cup carrots, peeled and thinly slice (about 2 carrots)

1 cup celery, thinly sliced (about 2 stalks)

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 Tablespoons minced garlic

64 ounces chicken broth

2 bay leaves

1 / 2 teaspoon dried thyme

12 ounces wide egg noodles

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

2 Tablespoons fresh parsley finely chopped

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons salt

Instructions

In a large stock pot over medium heat, add the olive oil. Add the carrots, celery, and onion. Cook for about 5 minutes until they start to soften. Add the minced garlic and saute for a minute or two. Add the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Add the spices and boil for 5 minutes. Then add the egg noodles, and boil for 10 minutes. If you like your soup to have more liquid, you can add some water. Then add the chicken, parsley, lemon juice, and salt, and boil for 2 minutes. Serve immediately with a buttery roll!

Chicken Enchilada Soup

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts

15 oz can black beans, drained

14.5 oz can Rotel

4 oz can jalapenos

16 oz package of frozen corn

2 medium onions, diced

1 bell pepper, de-seeded and diced

10 oz green enchilada sauce

3 T butter

3 T flour

1 / 2 cup chicken broth

Instructions

In a crockpot, add the chicken breasts, black beans, Rotel, jalapenos, frozen corn, diced onions, diced bell pepper. In a saucepan, make a rue. You do this by adding the butter and then, while it is melting, whisk in the flour. Bring to a gentle boil. Then remove from heat. Slowly mix in the chicken broth, and then the milk. While you are adding the liquid, whisk it so it is smooth. Then put the pan back on the stovetop, and heat until the mixture begins to thicken. In a bowl, add the enchilada sauce. Then after the mixture thickens, slowly add it to the enchilada sauce while whisking. Pour the mixture into the crockpot over all of the other ingredients. Cook on low for 6-8 hours. When you are about ready to eat, remove chicken breasts and shred. Return shredded chicken to the soup, and sprinkle with Monterrey cheese. Cover until the cheese melts, and serve!

Crockpot Potato Soup Recipe

Ingredients

3 (14.5 oz) cans of chicken broth

1 (14.5 oz) can of cream of potato soup

1 medium onion, chopped

1 / 2 teaspoon pepper

1 / 2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 (8 oz) cream cheese

Garnish

bacon

green onion, thinly sliced

cheese

sour cream

Instructions