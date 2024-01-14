Once Upon a Time

Head on an adventure this winter with Maricopa County Library District’s recommendations for favorite fairytales! These books are sure to spark that “happily-ever-after” feeling! Looking for more? Check out all your county library has to offer at mcldaz.org

0-3 YEARS OLD

The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess by Tom Gauld

A little wooden robot and an enchanted log princess are inseparable siblings until one day they find themselves apart.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Readers will be sure to have a happily ever after with this magical journey!”

—Brittany from the Fairway Library

Little Red Riding Hood adapted by Mara Alperin, illustrated by Loretta Schauer

When Little Red Riding Hood sets off to deliver some fresh fruit to her grandmother, she encounters a big, hungry wolf. But, clever Grandma, with the help of a friendly woodcutter, saves Little Red Riding Hood, and the wolf runs away, never to return.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Loretta Schauer’s big, cheerful, colorful illustrations and Mara Alperin’s straightforward text, with nothing too scary or gory, makes this a perfect introduction to the classic fairytale for the youngest ones.”

—Jennifer from the Perry Library

4-6 YEARS OLD

The Girl and the Wolf by Katherena Vermette

A little girl in a red dress is lost in the woods when she encounters a wolf with big, white teeth. Rather than gobbling her up, the wolf sits by her side, encouraging her to stay calm and notice her surroundings. As she does, she meets her own needs and finds her way home.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This original tale by an indigenous author serves as both an antidote to the big, bad wolf stories and excellent advice. The pictures by award-winning illustrator, Julie Flett, are beautiful!”

—Andrea from the Queen Creek Library

Endlessly Ever After by Laurel Snyder, Illustrated by Dan Santat

Red Riding Hood leaves home and runs into several familiar characters on the way… or does she? This fun picture book is a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure, but with Fairy Tales! This book with keep kids on their toes providing twists and surprises to familiar stories.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Dan Santat’s intricate illustrations depict a chaotic and funny world while Laurel Snyder’s inventive blend of fairy tales keeps kids, and adults, turning the page.”

—Katelynn from the El Mirage Library

1st – 3rd GRADE

The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend by Dan Santat

Follow along with Beekle’s adventure as he searches the real world to find his best friend. Readers can’t imagine a better story than this one!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This story will remind little ones there is always a place in the world for them.”

—Brittany from the Fairway Library

The White Snake by Ben Nadler

King Arnold sends his servant, Randall, to the neighboring kingdom to discover the secrets of that Kingdom’s beloved ruler, King Boris. While there, Arnold receives a magical gift. Will his magical gift help him to win King Arnold’s challenge and marry Princess Tilda?

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “The White Snake is a fun, graphic novel adaptation of one of the Grimm Brother’s lesser known fairy tales. Author and illustrator, Ben Nadler, has updated the tale to create an intelligent and capable princess and depicts Randall as a curious, kind, and sensitive young man who loves animals and the natural world.”

—Jennifer from the Perry Library

4th – 6th GRADE

Breadcrumbs by Anne Ursu

While Hazel feels her world is falling apart, she knows she can count on her best friend, Jack, to be there for her. But Jack suddenly stops talking to Hazel, starts hanging out with the mean boys at school, and eventually wanders off into the snowy woods with a woman made of ice. In this intriguing retelling of The Snow Queen, readers will enjoy cameos from other recognizable Hans Christian Andersen characters.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Ursu’s poetic (but not flowery) writing alone makes this book fun to read—and, anyone with a big imagination will enjoy Hazel’s tendency to weave fantasy into everything that happens to her! But, when the fantasy turns real, Hazel goes on a strange and dangerous quest to save her best friend.”

—Andrea from the Queen Creek Library

Elle Enchanted by Gail Carson Levine

Ella has been cursed with the gift of obedience. Her evil stepmother and stepsisters learn of this and use it to their advantage, robbing Ella of all the things she loves. Join Ella on her adventure as she discovers the one thing that can break this curse.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This is a fun retelling of Cinderella. You have magic, fairies, prince charming, and of course, true love. Ella is a strong, likeable character and readers will love this story whether they’re familiar with the traditional Cinderella story or not.

— Dannelle from the Southeast Regional Library

TEENS

Tiger Lily by Jodie Lynn Anderson

Told from the point of view of Tinker Bell, Tiger Lily is a book that takes you through the darker side of Neverland. Tiger Lily is a misfit and a rebel in her tribe, but she is loved and revered by the lost boys, especially Peter Pan.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Fans of Peter Pan will enjoy this look at Neverland because while the characters and setting are familiar, they have a new, somewhat darker twist. Full of tension, conflict, love, and growth, teens will be able to get lost in this unique, mythological retelling!”

–Dannelle from the Southeast Regional Library

Legendborn by Tracey Deonn

Bree enrolls in an early college entrance program for high schoolers at the university where her mother attended. Away from home, Bree realizes she may not have adequately dealt with her mother’s death as clues to it, and old memories, keep popping up. Soon she is pulled into a magical secret society and a version of the Round Table that you will never forget.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Deonn has created a world that weaves our history and King Arthur retellings perfectly. We travel this intricately plotted novel with a wonderfully real and impassioned Bree who is just trying to figure out who she is.”

—Katelynn from the El Mirage Library