As a mom of five, I’m always looking for ways to make summer feel full without completely draining our budget (or my sanity). Kids don’t need extravagant plans—they just want to feel like they did something. There’s something powerful about a simple list they can cross off. It builds excitement, gives them a sense of accomplishment, and turns ordinary days into “core memory” kind of moments.

Here’s a low-key summer bucket list—easy, affordable, and doable. Pick a few or try to cross them all off!

Splash Pads – Zero prep, zero cost, and maximum energy burn. Rotate through a few and it feels new every time.

– Zero prep, zero cost, and maximum energy burn. Rotate through a few and it feels new every time. Pool Days – Whether it’s swim lessons or just playing for hours, designate a weekly pool day to create a rhythm.

– Whether it’s swim lessons or just playing for hours, designate a weekly pool day to create a rhythm. Swim Lessons . I cannot emphasize this enough: please make sure your child learns to swim. Sign up for city swim lessons, private lessons, or programs through places like Goldfish Swim School, Aqua Safe Swim Schools, Hubbard Family Swim School, or another trusted local provider. And while you’re at it, make sure your home pool — and any open water your child will be near — is as safe as possible. Think pool fences, door alarms, high locks on back doors, self-closing gates, and constant supervision. Water safety matters. Find more resources at preventdrownings.org

. I cannot emphasize this enough: please make sure your child learns to swim. Sign up for city swim lessons, private lessons, or programs through places like Goldfish Swim School, Aqua Safe Swim Schools, Hubbard Family Swim School, or another trusted local provider. And while you’re at it, make sure your home pool — and any open water your child will be near — is as safe as possible. Think pool fences, door alarms, high locks on back doors, self-closing gates, and constant supervision. Water safety matters. Find more resources at preventdrownings.org Summer Reading Challenge – Through your local library + Pizza Hut rewards, turn reading into a game. How many books can they finish?

– Through your local library + Pizza Hut rewards, turn reading into a game. How many books can they finish? Library Days (Phoenix or Tucson) – Set a goal to visit as many different libraries as possible. New space = new excitement.

– Set a goal to visit as many different libraries as possible. New space = new excitement. Act One Culture Passes – Free access to museums and cultural spots? Yes please.

– Free access to museums and cultural spots? Yes please. Breakfast Picnic – Beat the heat with an early park breakfast. Pajamas optional. Iced coffee required.

– Beat the heat with an early park breakfast. Pajamas optional. Iced coffee required. St. Mary’s Food Bank Junior Hunger Heroes – A simple way to teach kids compassion through small, at-home acts of service.

– A simple way to teach kids compassion through small, at-home acts of service. Museum Day – Many spots offer free or discounted days—easy win for indoor fun.

– Many spots offer free or discounted days—easy win for indoor fun. Try a New Recipe – Let the kids pick. Expect a mess, but also a lot of pride.

– Let the kids pick. Expect a mess, but also a lot of pride. Homemade Popsicles – Cheap, fun, and a daily “treat” that feels like a big deal.

– Cheap, fun, and a daily “treat” that feels like a big deal. Ice Painting – Freeze colored water (food coloring or watercolors) in ice trays with popsicle sticks, then let kids “paint” on thick paper as it melts. It’s part science experiment, part art project—and surprisingly mesmerizing.

– Freeze colored water (food coloring or watercolors) in ice trays with popsicle sticks, then let kids “paint” on thick paper as it melts. It’s part science experiment, part art project—and surprisingly mesmerizing. Ice Play – Freeze small toys (animals, cars, little figures) in containers, cups, or even balloons overnight. Then let kids “rescue” them using warm water, salt, spray bottles, or kid-safe tools—it’s simple, sensory, and keeps them busy way longer than you’d expect.

– Freeze small toys (animals, cars, little figures) in containers, cups, or even balloons overnight. Then let kids “rescue” them using warm water, salt, spray bottles, or kid-safe tools—it’s simple, sensory, and keeps them busy way longer than you’d expect. Water Gun Fight – Hand everyone a water blaster, set a few ground rules (no face shots if you’ve got little ones), and let the chaos begin. Bonus points for teams, backyard obstacles, or a popsicle break after.

– Hand everyone a water blaster, set a few ground rules (no face shots if you’ve got little ones), and let the chaos begin. Bonus points for teams, backyard obstacles, or a popsicle break after. Family Movie Night – Popcorn, blankets, and zero expectations.

– Popcorn, blankets, and zero expectations. Take a Day Trip (or Weekend Away) – Escape the heat with a quick trip to Payson, Prescott, or Flagstaff. Find a watering hole, go for a hike, or just slow down and relax somewhere a few degrees cooler.

– Escape the heat with a quick trip to Payson, Prescott, or Flagstaff. Find a watering hole, go for a hike, or just slow down and relax somewhere a few degrees cooler. Indoor Rock Climbing – Great for getting energy out (and maybe tiring them out).

– Great for getting energy out (and maybe tiring them out). Game Night – UNO, Monopoly, trivia—cue the competition and inevitable arguing.

– UNO, Monopoly, trivia—cue the competition and inevitable arguing. Ice Cream Sundae Night – Invite friends or keep it simple—either way, it’s a hit.

– Invite friends or keep it simple—either way, it’s a hit. Ice Skating – Cool off at Ice Den or AZ Ice for a break from the heat.

– Cool off at Ice Den or AZ Ice for a break from the heat. Kids Bowl Free – A summer staple that keeps kids active without costing much.

– A summer staple that keeps kids active without costing much. Massive Blanket Forts – The bigger the mess, the better the memory.

– The bigger the mess, the better the memory. Tie-Dye Shirts – Perfect for the 4th of July—or just a random Tuesday.

– Perfect for the 4th of July—or just a random Tuesday. At-Home Karaoke – Loud, chaotic, and surprisingly fun for everyone.

– Loud, chaotic, and surprisingly fun for everyone. “Snail Mail” Pen Pals – A lost art that kids actually love.

– A lost art that kids actually love. Living Room Campout – No bugs, but also… very little sleep.

– No bugs, but also… very little sleep. Garden After Dark at Desert Botanical Garden – A magical way to experience the desert in slightly cooler temps.

at Desert Botanical Garden – A magical way to experience the desert in slightly cooler temps. Water Park Day – Make a full day of it at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix or Golfland Sunsplash—pack snacks and sunscreen, claim a chair, and let the kids go all in.

– Make a full day of it at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix or Golfland Sunsplash—pack snacks and sunscreen, claim a chair, and let the kids go all in. Catch a Baseball Game – Head to Chase Field to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks—air conditioning, snacks, and a surprisingly easy outing with kids.

– Head to Chase Field to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks—air conditioning, snacks, and a surprisingly easy outing with kids. Learn a New Skill – Whether it’s reading a new level of books, riding a bike without training wheels, or finally tackling potty training, everyone can set a goal and celebrate the win.

– Whether it’s reading a new level of books, riding a bike without training wheels, or finally tackling potty training, everyone can set a goal and celebrate the win. Go Camping (for real) – Feeling a little adventurous? Head up to Northern Arizona for cooler temps, pine trees, and a break from the routine. It’s a little more work… but the memories (and fresh air) are worth it.

You don’t need a packed schedule or a big budget to give your kids a great summer. A few simple ideas, a little intention, and a willingness to embrace the chaos goes a long way.

Some days will feel magical. Some days will feel long. Most will be somewhere in between—and that’s exactly how it’s supposed to be.