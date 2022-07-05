Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Ice, Ice Baby

Kate Reed
Looking for an easy (and free!) activity for your toddler this summer? Try taking small toys, trinkets, and surprises and freezing them in water! You can use different sized containers, pots, baking dishes, or other creative vessels…like a sandcastle bucket! We used a plastic food storage container because it was handy. My favorite is a metal cake pan though because it’s shallow and wide. 

When you need something to occupy the little ones while it’s 115° or more outside, give this activity a try. Kids can get creative on how to get the toys out…while staying cool! This ice activity can be done outside, inside, or even in the bath! 

We like to use a fork, baby knife, small hammer, and warm water (in a jar or spray bottle) or try ‘painting’ on water with a brush. Slowly chip away at the ice to discover new treasures. 

Here are some ideas of what to freeze but the ideas are endless. Make sure to use age-appropriate toys for your child as some of these can be choking hazards: 

  • Toy cars 
  • Kitchen utensils
  • Lego figurines 
  • Dyed ice cubes
  • Jumbo Googly eyes 
  • Crayons 
  • Buttons 
  • Old keys 
  • Pool torpedoes
  • Small toy animals
  • Letters or numbers
  • Easter eggs
