Libraries are reopening around the Valley

In a sure sign of progress against the pandemic, most library branches around Maricopa County are entering “next stage” practices for in-person visits and access to materials and resources. Here’s a roundup of what we know to date:

Maricopa County Library District

On Monday, April 26, Maricopa County Library District (MCLD) will bring back full browsing access at all 18 of its library branches. Customers will be able to stop by the library during Pop-In Pickup hours to browse every shelf and all section. When MCLD first launched Pop-In Pickup in October, it was a more limited, curated browsing experience.

“There is something special about being able to come into your library with no expectations of what you will find and eventually walking out with your next favorite book, movie or album,” said MCLD Director and County Librarian Jeremy Reeder, in a statement. “We are excited to safely bring that experience back to our community.”

While in-library computers remain unavailable, customers can check out a Chromebook or Wi-Fi Hotspot to use at home. Library cardholders can put in a request for the devices online at mcldaz.org, by calling (602) 652-3000 or by visiting their nearest MCLD library. Sitting areas and study rooms remain closed and no in-person events are planned.

COVID-19 mitigation measures will still be enforced. Curbside Pickup and a variety of virtual services will remain available for those preferring contactless library services.

Phoenix Public Library

Phoenix Public Library began a phased restoration of in-building visits on April 19, when eight library locations reopened for limited visits from 12:30 to 5:30 pm. ​All in-building visits require a 45-minute reservation, face coverings and adherence to social distancing measures.

Each facility’s occupancy allowance will have a designated number dedicated to accommodating drop-in customers who will be admitted as space allows (on the half hour, at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30 and 4:30). Advance reservations can be made online or through the Library’s Call Center (602-262-4636) up to three days prior. If you fail to check in within 30 minutes of your expected arrival time, your reservation will be canceled.

The following branches are currently accepting reservations:

Reservations will be accepted at the Desert Sage, ​Harmon, Juniper and Saguaro branches beginning May 3; and at Acacia, Century, Ocotillo Library & Workforce Literacy Center and Yucca Library beginning May 17.

Curbside services remain available a select branches.

Apache Junction Public Library

As of November 19, Apache Junction Public Library has allowed full access to its collections and spaces, with masks and social distancing highly recommended. Seating remains limited/distanced and the castle, kids’ computers and toys, and computer-station headphones remain off limits.

Avondale Public Library

Avondale Public Library branches are open with modified hours. No more than 80 patrons at a time are allowed in the Civic Center Library and only 40 in the Sam Garcia Library. Customers are asked to limit their time in the library to 60 minutes. Masks are required.

Buckeye Public Library

Buckeye Public Library implemented new hours and expanded services on Monday, April 19. Masks are required, and some services may be limited or have capacity restrictions.The no-contact pickup service has been suspended.

Glendale Public Library

All branches of Glendale Public Library (Main, Foothills, Velma Teague, and Heroes) fully reopened April 19. Masks are not required but are available upon request. Hours have changed, and all events remain online for now.

Mesa Public Library

Mesa Public Library branches are open with limited occupancy and services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Mask wearing is required and the city’s COVID-19 Code of Conduct is in place. Park & Pickup curbside service remains available for library materials.

Scottsdale Public Library

Civic Center Library offers some in-building hours, as well as curbside pick up options. Appaloosa and Arabian and Mustang libraries will continue to offer drive-thru service. Follow updates here.

Tempe Public Library

Tempe Public Library’s expanded hours started April 5. Mini browsing collections for all ages are available in the lobby for quick browsing of popular items from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Social distancing, wearing face masks is required, and short visits are encouraged in accordance with CDC guidelines. Access to the entire physical collection is available only by placing a hold through the online catalog.

The Computer Lab is open with a limited number of socially distanced public computers. Computers are available with a reservation for one, 45-minute session per day with no time extensions. Meeting and study rooms remain closed.