Tips & Tricks for Camping with kids

One of our favorite summer traditions is camping. Long days, sunshine, and smores! Last summer we camped at Big Lake with our local Elks Lodge and our kids had a blast! It might sound daunting to bring your young kids camping, but with a good check list and a little bit of a ‘go with the flow’ mentality—it’s easier than you’d think.
Here are some tips for an easier trip:
- If you have little ones, opt for a camp ground with bathrooms and even showers. Just know that you’ll be in an assigned spot and have neighbors – which is great if they also have kids!
- Know whether you’re under fire restrictions. If you are, you need to camp in a designated camp ground if you want fire. We choose to bring a propane fire pit because you don’t have to collect wood, it turns on instantly, and you don’t smell like camp fire for days!
- Pick a camping area with lots of daytime activities such as hiking, cool spots to explore, lakes, etc. Personally, we like to camp near water, but not next to water just in case one of the little ones wanders off.
- Bring a pack-n-play if you have baby or toddler accustomed to sleeping in a crib. Get a rechargeable sound machine, too! This way you can get the little ones to bed at a decent time.
- Pack sunscreen, pain/fever medication, and something like Pepto Bismol for upset bellies. Without fail one of our kids ends up eating too many hotdogs and smores.
- Compile a great first aid kit. Pack all your usuals, but if you’re camping way off grid, consider adding some trauma essentials. Here’s what I’d bring:
- CPR and First Aid class (I know—not a product but it’s so important! There are plenty to choose from, just take one as a refresher!)
- Boo-boo spray or balm
- Dry See Bandages
- Bandages of various sizes, gauze, elastic bandages for sprains, wound and trauma dressing
- Saline solution
- Hand sanitizer
- Scissors
- Laceration Closures
- Itch cream
- Gloves
- Burn cream
- Instant Ice packs
- Splint
- Tourniquet
- Bleed Stop
- Eye drops
- Bug Bite Thing
- Benadryl
- Pain relievers
- Nausea medicine
- Keep Going First Aid Kit (when you need a prepared first aid kit to go, this is my favorite
- Bring baby wipes. And lots of them. They’re great for sticky hands and dirty faces.
- Don’t forget lots of flashlights. We also like to hang a rechargeable lantern or two from the top of our tent for middle of the night wakings.
- Glow sticks. Get some cheap packs and let the kids play after dark! Plus, it helps to keep eyes on them.
- Make sure to bring trash bags. Some camp grounds have dumpsters, but otherwise you’ll need to bring your trash out!
- Get a tent big enough to hang out in if summer rains roll in. We bring some card games to pass the time, and for the little ones we pack their favorite toys or activities (play doh, coloring, etc).
- Know the weather in your area. Even in the summer, many areas get chilly at night and occasionally there can be freezing temperatures, so pack something warmer to wear in the evenings. You also don’t want to get caught in flooding with monsoon rains.
- Bring an extra pair of shoes for each kid. You’d be surprised how often shoes get wet!
- Make sure you know where to get cell service if needed. And take note of where you’re camping so that emergency services can find you if needed.
- Bring bikes. My kids LOVE to ride their bikes around the camp ground!
- Pack snacks and meals you know the kids will like. We usually bring hotdogs, burgers, cold sandwich stuff, sides like potato salad or macaroni salad, washed and cut fruit, and easy-to-eat snacks (granola bars, trail mix, chips, etc). If you have a small grill and pans you can make almost anything. Don’t forget drinks!
- We like to bring a folding table and canopy tent for meals. Get some cheap disposable table cloths and toss them after meals.
- Naps probably won’t happen willingly—there’s just too much going on. Bring a baby carrier and embrace those contact naps. Consider a toddler or preschool carrier for long hikes and naps will almost always happen!
- Lower your expectations. My motto for parenting in general is ‘everything won’t go perfectly’ and that’s ok. Take lots of pictures, enjoy the screen-free time, and make some memories.
- Your kids will wake up before the sun—as soon as the birds start chirping. Just embrace it. Bring instant coffee or a French press so you can start the day with caffeine. We also bring hot cocoa for the kids. We like to bring a kettle and just boil the water on our grill.
- Repeat after me: “Yes, you can have marshmallows for breakfast.”