Book Recommendations for Parents

Playful by Design By Myriam Sandler

In this newly released book, learn how to help your kids grow into confident, creative, and independent little people by creating spaces in your home that foster independent play.

Myriam Sandler, creator and founder of Mothercould, helps you give your kids the tools they need to unlock their imaginations and encourage kid-directed, kid-executed, and ultimately kid-enriching independent play using the materials and spaces you already have. Playful by Design will help you:

  • Plan the space
  • Declutter
  • Organize by type (and customize for various age groups!)
  • Set up a toy rotation system
  • Maintain (easily and efficiently!)
  • This book is a resource to help you—easily and affordably—create spaces for independent play, no matter how big or small your home is.

Big Dumb Eyes By Nate Bargatze

From one of the hottest stand-up comedians, Nate Bargatze brings his everyman comedy to the page in this hilarious collection of personal stories, opinions, and confessions.

In his highly anticipated first book, Nate talks about life as a non-genius. From stories about his first car (named Old Blue, a clunky Mazda with a tennis ball stick shift) and his travels as a Southerner (Northerners like to ask if he believes in dinosaurs), to tales of his first apartment where he was almost devoured by rats and his many debates with his wife over his chores, his diet, and even his definition of “shopping.” He also reflects on such heady topics as his irrational passion for Vandy football and the mysterious origins of sushi (how can a California roll come from old-time Japan?).

Big Dumb Eyes is full of heart. It will make you laugh out loud and nod in recognition, but it probably won’t make you think too much.

