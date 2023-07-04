Dare to Birth: Prepare to Have a Birth You’ll Feel Confident About

Whether you’re pregnant for the first time or are wanting to have a better birth experience, Dare to Birth—a locally run birth education service—is striving to empower, educate, and support families by offering in-depth birth preparation courses.

Dare to Birth was started after founder, Alex Barr, felt unsupported by providers when pregnant with her son.

“Physically, I had a healthy pregnancy but emotionally it was awful,” said Alex. “I didn’t feel educated and supported. It was such a difficult time.”

Soon after giving birth, she decided to get trained as a doula in an effort to support other women through their birth experience. However, realizing that she could only help one woman at a time with her doula services and wanting to make a greater impact, she began training to become a certified birth educator.

In 2021, Alex started Dare to Birth, developing a comprehensive birth education curriculum and teaching courses that cover a variety of topics including:

how to prepare for labor mentally

advocacy basics

medical interventions

postpartum care

infant feedings

newborn care

“In our courses we aren’t teaching a ‘right way’ to birth,” said Alex. “We’re teaching skills, educating, and providing information so they can uncover what’s important to them and give them tools to make their own informed decisions.”

One of the biggest things that Alex says sets Dare to Birth apart from other birth education courses is their drive to be inclusive.

“We talk about hospital and out of hospital births. We try to keep in mind those who are single parents or co-parenting, and try to involve a support person – whether that is a spouse, friend, or family member. We are an open place for queer families, too. We really try to be inclusive of everybody,” said Alex.

Since its start, Alex has expanded Dare to Birth by hiring other birth educators who are all trained doulas, but in addition, one is also a student midwife and another is a practicing massage therapist—bringing a variety of skills and education to the team.

Attendees can sign up for a one-day six hour crash course or a four-week group series held for two hours once a week. Either option provides families with the same comprehensive overview of information, a workbook filled with resources, tips, and advocacy scenarios, as well as meditations, visualizations, and journal prompts to prepare for labor.

“I hope our families leave feeling excited and a little less scared of the unknown,” said Alex. “There’s a lot of judgment and feelings of what you ‘should do’ in birth. I want them to feel confident, like they have tools, and the courage to make choices that are in their best interest.”

Courses start at $250 and are offered in locations throughout the Valley including Central Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, and Tempe. Dare to Birth also offers a scholarship for those in need of financial assistance by filling out a form on their website—no income requirements or proof needed.

“I want people to know that we’re a place they can come and feel supported and comfortable in,” said Alex.

For more information or to sign up for a class visit daretobirth.com