Culture Passes: Free Access to Local Arts and Culture Attractions

If you’re looking for some free summer fun, head to your local library to check out a Culture Pass which will grant you access to a plethora of local museums, art galleries, botanical gardens, and more.
What are Culture Passes?
Act One’s Culture Pass provides access to the arts for students, retirees, and under-resourced families to visit Arizona’s arts and cultural treasures.
Act One partners with over 150 libraries statewide to allow library cardholders the opportunity to check out free passes. Over 500,000 passes are offered annually. Visit your local library to check out a pass today!
How Do Culture Passes Work?
- You must have a library card for one of the participating libraries.
- Find the display of culture passes at your local library and bring your selection up to the checkout counter.
- Each pass is redeemable for two general admission tickets.
- You have one week to use your tickets. Limited to one per household at a time, two per month.
- Passes are available at a first come, first served basis.
What Places Are Available at Your Local Library?
Central Arizona Libraries:
Arcosanti Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Besh Ba Gowah Archaeological Park
Boyce Thompson Arboretum
Cave Creek Museum
Desert Botanical Garden
Desert Caballeros Western Museum
The Heard Museum
Phoenix Art Museum
Reid Park Zoo
River of Time Museum & Exploration Center
S’edav Va’aki (Pueblo Grande) Museum
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Sedona Heritage Museum
Superstition Mountain Museum
The Arb at Flagstaff
University of Arizona Museum of Art
Verde Valley Archaeological Center
Southern Arizona Libraries:
Amerind Museum Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Boyce Thompson Arboretum
Cave Creek Museum
Children’s Museum Tucson
Desert Botanical Garden
The Heard Museum
Pueblo Grande Museum
Reid Park Zoo
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Sedona Heritage Museum
Superstition Mountain Museum
The Arb at Flagstaff
Tohono Chul Park
Tucson Botanical Gardens
Tucson Museum of Art
University of Arizona Museum of Art
Northern Arizona Libraries:
Arcosanti Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Boyce Thompson Arboretum
Cave Creek Museum
Desert Botanical Gardens
Desert Caballeros Western Museum
Heard Museum
Museum of Northern Arizona
Reid Park Zoo
S’edav Va’aki (Pueblo Grande) Museum
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Sedona Heritage Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
University of Arizona Museum of Art
Verde Valley Archaeology Center
For more information on Culture Passes, visit https://act1az.org/culture-pass/