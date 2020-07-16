Phoenix Voice Academy launches uplifting music video

Need some inspiration? Take a few minutes to listen to some young Valley voices spreading a message of hope.

The Phoenix Youth Theatre and Voice Academy‘s “Heal the World”/”All You Need Is Love” mash-up video was all recorded on cell phones while these young performers were at home in quarantine.

“Heal the World” is updated version of Michael Jackson’s powerful song from the early 1990s. “All You Need Is Love,” is the Beatles classic written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

The positive message of the video is intended to draw attention to the #UseYourVoiceForGood initiative offering free online voice lessons to kids around the world, empowering them with confidence so they can use their voices for positive change.

Donate to the fund, apply for lessons or learn more.