Toddler Learning and Independent Play Made Easy

Too cold to go outside and play? Encourage learning and independent play with activity kits from Learning with Kelsey.

Choose from age-specific boxes which are packed with educational resources, supplies, worksheets, crafts, and sensory play—giving you all the tools you need to keep your little one engaged and learning while staying indoors.

Kelsey Cook, the Gilbert mom of four, started her online business, Learning with Kelsey, after leaving her career in education where she spent six years teaching both kindergarten and third grade.

After the birth of her first son, Kelsey operated a preschool out of her home for four years where she designed and taught curriculum she created.

However, when the pandemic hit and her preschoolers were unable to attend in person, Kelsey started compiling worksheets and activities for parents to pick up and do at home with their kids instead.

This eventually led Kelsey to start Learning with Kelsey, where she sells activity boxes, sensory bins, and downloadable worksheets to promote learning and creativity for kids ages two to five.

Over the past three years, Kelsey has grown the business and now has 13 employees, a warehouse, and 1500 monthly subscribers.

“I felt like there was a need among parents to prepare their kids for kindergarten but I know that it can be overwhelming to figure out what to do and how to do it,” she said. “The boxes come with everything you need—supplies, instructions, worksheets, and can all be done in 10-15 minutes per day.”

Each month subscribers will receive a new box with daily activities, and are designed specifically with the developmental abilities of that particular age group.

For example, the toddler box will work on important skills such as fine and gross motor skills, colors, shapes, patterns, sensory work, early letters, and more.

There’s also a box for preschool age and a kinder-prep box.

In addition to the activity boxes, Kelsey also puts together thematic sensory boxes which encourage fine motor skills such as pouring and scooping and imaginative play through touch.

Each sensory bin has fun thematic pieces either for an upcoming holiday, or favorites such as the construction, birthday, or princess bins.

“Sensory bins really encourage independent play by engaging them in something they’re interested in,” said Kelsey. “It also helps with speech and language development. It can get a little messy sometimes, but it’s fun!”

Kelsey said her greatest hope is that parents find a way to bond with their kids, while also creating a sense of independence and a head start on learning.

“I really just want parents to be able to connect with their kids,” said Kelsey. “Once you do it with your kids once or twice, they can learn to do it by themselves. It’s all about guiding them along in their learning.”

For more information or to sign up for a activity box visit learningwithkelsey.com