World of Play at Reid Park Zoo

World of Play, a new and interactive nature play zone for kids is now open at the Reid Park Zoo.

This new immersive play area features a variety of sensory exhibits where kids of all ages and abilities can climb, slide, swing and let their imaginations run as they learn about nature and biodiversity from the animals’ perspective.

Starting in frozen Antarctica, kids can waddle like a penguin as they chill out in an ice cave complete with cool lighting, tunnels, and a slide feature.

At the next stop, they can discover the South American rainforest and uncover animals that call it home, as they climb inside a field research hut, recreate animal sounds, or slither across a narrow rope bridge.

They’ll also experience the majesty of the North American redwoods atop a towering 30-foot sequoia tree, can climb a giant spider web, dig for fossils, or get their energy out through unstructured play on a variety of slides and nature-themed playground equipment.

World of Play is included in Zoo admission and is open during regular zoo hours.

For more information, visit reidparkzoo.org