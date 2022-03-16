Children’s Museum of Phoenix SandFest 2022

If you’re already dreaming of summer then come visit the Children’s Museum of Phoenix when they bring the beach to you!

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix will bring 140 tons of sand back to downtown Phoenix on March 25th and 26th with their annual SandFest event, a fundraiser to benefit the Museum’s Every Child Program. This program ensures all regional residents can experience the rich learning programs regardless of financial status.

SandFest offers two days of outdoor activities including sand play for kids and their families, a sand-sculpting competition with local teams, a signature sculpture created by world-renowned experts, the SAND GUYS and more.

Events include:

Friday, March 25 | 9am-4pm

We’re bringing the beach to downtown Phoenix. Visitors will enjoy outdoor sand play as they watch professional sand sculptors, the Sand Guys, create a one-of-a-kind signature sand sculpture.

Saturday, March 26 | 9am-4pm

The sand-fun continues with endless sand play, food trucks, music, entertainment, and a sand-sculpting competition where Valley businesses compete for the coveted golden shovel. This year’s sand-sculpting competitors are: TW Lewis Foundation, Barker Pacific Group, Okland Construction, SmithGroup, Dibble, PADT and Brighton Jones.

The winner of the sand-sculpting contest will be announced at 3:30pm by our special guest, Mayor Kate Gallego.

Appearances by children’s favorite characters are scheduled throughout the day as follows:

9am – Spidey Guy

10am – The Frog Princess

11am – Toy Spaceman

12pm – The Miracle Keeper

1pm – Panther Hero

2pm – The Little Mermaid

3pm – Polynesian Princess

The above appearances are sponsored by Legacy Traditional Schools.

Entertainment experts, Funergy will perform on the Main Stage from 11am – 1pm with music by @djcoraa from 9am to 11am and 1pm to 3pm.

Daytime SandFest activities are free with paid Museum admission of $16 per person. Museum members and children under the age of 1 are free.

Saturday, March 26 | 7pm-10:30pm

SandFest wraps up in the evening with an adults-only Life’s a Beach Party from 7pm to 10:30 pm. This epic, outdoor celebration features DJ Miss Mixx, food trucks, cash bars, contests, boardwalk games, volleyball, a mechanical shark and more!

Tickets to Life’s a Beach Party are $25 per person in advance and $30 per person at the door. Tickets are available at https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/event/lifes-a-beach-party/

Must be 21+ to attend. Drink and food tickets will be available for purchase on site on the evening of the event. See attachment for detailed information about Life’s a Beach Party.

About the Children’s Museum of Phoenix

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is located in the historic Monroe School Building at 215 N. 7th Street in downtown Phoenix. The Museum offers 3 floors of hands-on, fun and educational activities for children ages birth to 10. The mission of the Museum is to engage the minds, muscles and imaginations of children and the grown-ups who care about them. The Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, 9am to 4pm and open on select school break Mondays. Admission is $16.00 per person. Members and children under the age of 1 are free. The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information visit ChildrensMuseumOfPhoenix.org