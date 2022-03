If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this month, then enter to win for a chance to attend the 32nd annual Ostrich Festival at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler. The Ostrich Festival is a family-friendly event that features national and regional entertainment, carnival midway, thrilling attractions, spectacular food, and curated vendors.

Enter to win a family 4-pack tickets. Expires ends March 17th, 2022.