Thursday, November 11, 2021
Win tickets to the screening of Disney’s new movie, Encanto!

Kate Reed
If you love Disney movies then we have a great giveaway for you!

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

Watch the trailer here.

This screening will take place at 6:30pm on Tuesday, November 16th at the Harkins Scottsdale 101. Masks may be required regardless of vaccination status so please plan accordingly.  

Enter to win 4 passes to watch the early screening with your family! The movie will officially be in theaters November 24th.

Previous articleFostering an Attitude of Gratitude
