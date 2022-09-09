Ryan House: Relief for Caregivers of Children with Life-Limiting Conditions

Did you know that Phoenix is home to a very special place that is dedicated to creating memories and building legacies for children who suffer from life-limiting conditions while offering a much-needed break to their caregivers? One of only three such places exist in the entire country – in fact.

It’s called Ryan House and its mission is to embrace all children and their families as they navigate life-limiting or end-of-life journeys through palliative and respite care. It’s a place for families to be supported and comfortable during their most difficult times.

You may have heard some of these terms like end-of-life, palliative and respite care before but perhaps you’re not quite sure exactly what they mean.

End-of-life care (hospice) is not a place but, rather, it is high-quality care that enables patients and families to focus on living as fully as possible despite a life-limiting illness. The care team at Ryan House, for example, offers a loving system of support and comfort for children and families through their very difficult journeys by providing symptom management, assisting with difficult conversations, and offering spiritual care to name a few.

Palliative care and pediatric palliative care provide an extra layer of support. The pediatric palliative care offered at Ryan House is both a philosophy and method of care. It aims to holistically identify and alleviate the physical, psychosocial, spiritual, and emotional pain for both the child and the family. Its primary goals are to enhance quality of life, minimize suffering, optimize functions, and provide opportunities for personal growth.

Respite care essentially means a time out to rest and recharge. Ryan House provides short-term, specialized pediatric care and supervision for children in a safe environment to provide relief for their parents or caregivers. Think of respite stays as a mix between grandma’s house and camp for the children with life-limiting conditions. Families can receive care at no cost to them thanks to the generous support of the community.

If you or someone you know needs a break from the 24/7 care required for a child with a life-limiting condition, then Ryan House is for you.

Families with a child 17 years or younger, diagnosed with a life-threatening condition and who could benefit from overnight short-term respite stays can contact Ryan House at info@ryanhouse.org or (602) 200-0767 for more details. The Ryan House Care Team works with each family to determine the eligibility of each child.

To learn more about Ryan House, including stays, volunteering opportunities and/or to donate, visit ryanhouse.org. While there, check out the online virtual tour under the “Our Palliative Care & Respite Care Home” dropdown menu.

