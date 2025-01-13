Staff Favorites: Top Baby Products



1. Little Unicorn Toddler Hooded Towel

Splash into bath time with a plush and absorbent hooded towel. Featuring a cozy hood and pockets for little hands, the hooded towel is crafted with printed muslin on the outside and ultra-soft terry cloth on the inside. $40. littleunicorn.com

2. Kendamil Organic Infant Formula

My son was exclusively formula fed. We loved Kendamil Organic infant formula because it combines sustainably sourced organic ingredients, starting with natural whole milk fats and lactose from grass-fed cows – replacing palm oil, soy, and corn. It also has unique prebiotic blends to help support a healthy immune system, and includes both plant-based DHA (Omega-3) and ARA (Omega-6) for brain and vision development. $39.99. us.kendamil.com

3. Comotomo Baby Bottles

Comotomo Silicone Baby Bottles feature an innovative and sensible design and are ideal for babies who have trouble transitioning from nursing to bottle-feeding. They are equipped with vents designed to prevent colic while completely eliminating annoying leaks. Available in 5 oz and 8 oz sizes. $22.98. comotomo.com

4. TruBliss 2-in-1 Turn-A-Tot High Chair

Raise your little one up to tabletop height with ease, safety, and peace of mind. With both an incredibly sturdy wooden design ,TruBliss’s 5-point harness system, and a 360° swivel, the 2-in-1 Turn-A-Tot High Chair ensures safety for your little one. $199.99. trublissbaby.com



5. Hey Dewy Wellness Humidifier

The perfect addition to a nursery, this slim and compact humidifier helps to improve sleep quality, keeping throat and nasal passages clear for deeper, less interrupted sleep. The whisper quiet ultrasonic cool mist will run for up to 24 hours, can humidify a room of 500 square feet, is easy to clean and refill, has an optional mood light setting, and doesn’t require a filter! $99.95. heydewy.com

6. Feeding Pillow

Whether you’re bottle feeding or breastfeeding this pillow is amazing for support. I’ve tried MANY pillows for breastfeeding and they all fell short. I spend a good chunk of postpartum time nursing so I wanted a supportive pillow that was comfortable. It has narrow sides so it fits well behind me and brings the baby nice and close for a good latch. So despite the high price point compared to similar pillows, this is worth it if you’re going to have multiple babies! $116. butterr.co

7. Itzy Ritzy Boss Plus Diaper Bag

We have a lot of kids…with soon to be 3 of them still needing diapers and/or changes of clothes for accidents. We needed a diaper bag with plenty of space and this is the one! We have it jam-packed with diapers, clothes, toys, snacks, and even a first aid kit. It has a hard rubber bottom which makes it stand up easily and it’s neutral enough for my husband to wear. $189.99. itzyritzy.com

8. Sleep Bag Swaddler

If you want a great sleeper, I can’t recommend these swaddlers enough! It’s great for those early months before they transition to a sleep bag. It has dual zippers for diaper changes and you can remove the swaddle part when they outgrow it! $75. kytebaby.com

9. Hospital Grade Nasal Aspirator

The manual nose sucker works fine, but if it grosses you out–try this! It works for those little babies but all the way up until toddlers when they learn to blow their noses. This one is rechargeable, has a light, and plays music to distract your baby. $59.99. amazon.com



10. Playard

Whether you are using it as a crib like we did for our 3rd baby, or use it for travel like we do for every overnight trip, or just as a safe place for you little one to play while you tidy up the house–a ‘playard’ is a great investment. There are lots of choices but I have been using the same one from Chicco since my oldest was born nearly 12 years ago! So it’s a solid brand.They don’t make the same model anymore, but this is close. Over the years we’ve lost nearly all the accessories so before the next baby makes his appearance we might need to look into a new one. $269.99. chiccousa.com

11. Baby Bundle

I’ve used (and love) nearly everything from this brand so this baby set makes a great gift for a new mom! It comes with diaper cream, diaper spray, teething oil, baby wash, baby lotion (smells so good!), baby decongestant, tummy oil, and baby oil for some pre-bedtime massages. Plus, some Mama’s Milk Salve for supporting milk production! $134. rowecasaorganics.com

12. Baby Bouncer

Some babies love bouncing, and others are indifferent but mine will usually tolerate a bouncer for at least long enough to shower or fold a load of laundry! I love this one because it folds flat and I can store it or bring it with us when we travel. $89.99. babydelight.com

13. Monthly Milestone Signs

If you’re hoping to take milestone photos each month, pick out a set of signs you love (there are so many kinds). Snap a few photos on your phone and voila…pictures are done! $32. cadenlane.com

14. Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair

I love these high chairs because they truly get years and years of use. You can start with the newborn bundle so that your baby can be a part of dinner (or cooking!) from the beginning. Then add the baby seat when they’re ready to eat solids, and then remove it and use it as a booster when they’re older! The seat can be used up to 242 lbs so even adults can sit on them. $349. stokke.com

15. Play Gym

There are hundreds of different styles to choose from but if you’re looking for one that can be used from day 1, designed by an expert to maximize baby brain development, and be used as a fun fort for toddlers–this one from Love Every checks all those boxes. $140. lovevery.com