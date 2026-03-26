Sunday, March 29, 2026
HomeArticlesGIVEAWAY- RAK Date Night: Revel Surf Bar & Grill
ArticlesDate NightGiveaway

GIVEAWAY- RAK Date Night: Revel Surf Bar & Grill

Monique Seleen
Monique Seleen
0

If you’re craving a date night that feels like a mini getaway—without ever leaving Mesa—Revel Surf Bar & Grill at Cannon Beach delivers exactly that.

Tucked just steps from the water’s edge, this coastal-inspired spot brings a surfside dining experience right to the desert. The atmosphere is relaxed, breezy, and effortlessly fun, with that “toes-in-the-sand” energy. There’s even sand just steps away from your dining experience!

The menu, curated by Chef Montrale, leans into fresh, scratch-made, modern American cuisine with a new-age twist. It’s the kind of place where you can go casual or a little elevated depending on your mood. From hand-rolled sushi and shrimp plates to fish tacos, flatbreads, and burgers, everything is made to order and packed with bold, vibrant flavor.

One standout we didn’t expect? The chips and guac. It came with a tropical twist—pineapple pico and pops of pomegranate seeds mixed in—which added just the right balance of sweet and fresh to the classic appetizer. It’s the kind of appetizer you keep going back for “one more bite.”

On the drinks side, Revel absolutely leans into the beachside vibe. I tried the strawberry daiquiri mocktail which was refreshing and not overly sweet, while my husband indulged in their Mai Tai and Margarita—both solid picks if you’re in the mood for handcrafted cocktails that feel like vacation in a glass.

Overall, Revel Surf Bar & Grill strikes that sweet spot for a date night: laid-back but still special, fun without trying too hard, and full of flavors that match the setting. It’s easy to see why it’s becoming Mesa’s go-to for elevated eats in a beachside setting.

If you’re looking to switch up your usual dinner routine, this is one spot that makes it feel like you’ve escaped to the beach for that perfect, romantic date night – that’s even better at sunset!

Enter for your chance to win $100 gift card to dine at Revel Surf Bar & Grill!

Giveaway Entry Form

"*" indicates required fields

First Name*
Last Name*
City*
Previous article
5 Common Water Safety Myths Every Parent Should Know
Monique Seleen
Monique Seleen

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2026 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES

What should Arizona schools do about GRADES?

Crafting Tomorrow’s Dreams Today

Re-Balancing Hormones Post-Baby

A Parent’s Guide to a Tidy Home During ...

GIVEAWAY – RAK Date Night: The Mexicano

Lily Gray is the youngest honorary race starter for the Run...