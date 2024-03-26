RAK Date Night: Dolce Vita– An Authentic Italian Experience

Tucked away in Mesa, on the corners of Higley and Brown Roads, you’ll find Dolce Vita Italian Gelato & Grocery – a hidden gem offering truly authentic Italian food.

I recently had the chance to experience it for myself and while I’ve never been to Italy, I felt as though my taste buds were transported there.

Dolce Vita’s owner and chef, Fabrizio, was born in Sicily and lived in Milan. There he owned a restaurant provided consultations to many restaurants in both Italy and the United States.

Fabrizio’s Italian roots shine as he pours love and authenticity into everything he prepares, providing the best Italian food experience.

Dolce Vita has a menu laced with all the classic Italian pastas including lasagna, raviolis, tortellini, and spaghetti. You can choose your pasta and your sauce, making it just the way you like! There are also a variety of pizzas, hot or cold paninis, and bruschettas.

During my dining experience, Fabrizio was kind enough to bring out samples of just about everything so we could indulge in little bites of all the best dishes. Some of my favorites were the eggplant meatballs, mini fried pizzas, and fried dough.

In addition to its mouthwatering food selection, Dolce Vita is also home to an incredible Gelato shop offering several gelato flavors, all of which are made fresh daily in-store.

There were so many great ones to choose from, but I must say, the Ferrero Rocher chocolate hazelnut flavor was out-of-this-world good!

As you think about your next date night dining experience, be sure to include Dolce Vita on your list, and get ready to taste the flavors of Italy through the rich and authentic cuisine you’ll be sure to love.

To find out more visit http://www.dolcevitagroupaz.com/