Book Pick for Moms & Dads

Book Pick for Moms

Enough About the Baby:

A Brutally Honest Guide to Surviving the First Year of Motherhood

By Becky Vieira

Review by Monique Seleen

If you’re a new mom—or even if you’ve been through pregnancy and postpartum before—you have got to read “Enough About the Baby” by Becky Vieira.

I devoured this book and found myself not only laughing out loud at some parts (Becky holds nothing back!), but also nodding in agreement at almost every part. My only regret is that the book wasn’t out for me to read before having my son.

“Enough About the Baby” is packed with advice on what to expect after pregnancy, and how to navigate the frustrations and challenges that come with having a baby. Becky shares many of her own personal (and relatable) experiences while also including interviews with moms and experts to get to the bottom of the toughest and most taboo topics—from managing nosey in-laws and an anxious partner, to surviving the first postpartum poop, and when to seek out treatment for postpartum depression.

This book is filled with hacks, tips, and tricks, but most importantly, Becky reminds new moms that motherhood shouldn’t be martyrdom, that it’s not selfish to put your own needs first, and that whatever you’re going through—you are not alone!

Book Pick for Dads

The Expectant Father

By Armin A. Brott & Jennifer Ash Rudick

Review by Chris Seleen

This New York Times–bestselling book for dads-to-be is not only informative, but will help any new dad feel prepared for the parenthood journey ahead.

I was gifted it from one of my friends who became a dad about six months before me. As soon as we shared our pregnancy news, he gave me his copy of the book and recommended I read it. I’m glad I did.

The author, Armin Brott overviews each month of pregnancy giving dads ideas on how to support their partner, prepare for the baby’s arrival, and take care of themselves, too.

I appreciated that each chapter covers:

What’s going on with your partner, emotionally and physically

What’s going on with the baby, from fertilized egg to newborn

What’s going on with you as you adjust to the new life stage of fatherhood

How to stay involved: specific ways you can help (and feel included), such as attending birthing classes with your partner or starting a college fund

If you read the latest, fully revised fourth edition it also includes:

Information about adoptions, multiples, infertility and assisted reproductive technology, and dads in the military

A special section on labor and delivery and what to expect on the big day

A special section on what comes next in the first few months after the baby’s arrival

A handy resource section that connects dads to the best information on every topic related to pregnancy and fatherhood

If you’re a first-time dad or know someone who’s about to be, this is definitely a must-read book to get prepared for fatherhood!