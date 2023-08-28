Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Giveaway to the screening of A Million Miles Away

Kate Reed
Kate Reed
Enter to win 4 tickets to the screening of A Million Miles Away on September 9, 2023 at Harkins Camelview (9:15am arrival).

Synopsis: Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández, A Million Miles Away follows him and his devoted family of proud migrant farm workers on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. With the unwavering support of his hard-working parents, relatives and teachers, José’s unrelenting drive & determination culminates in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal. Two-time Ariel Award-nominated writer and director Alejandra Márquez Abella has created a dazzling tribute to the loyalty and tenacity of the entire Hernández family, as well as anyone who dares to dream.

Find out more at  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-HcUuiLzR8 or @PrimeVideo

