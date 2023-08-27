RAK Eats: Modern Market Eatery

If you want to eat healthy but don’t have the time, energy, or skills to cook fresh and nourishing food for your family, then Modern Market Eatery will be your best kept secret.

Modern Market Eatery was built on the idea that fast food can be better food and uses no artificial flavors or colors, hydrogenated oils, trans fat, hormones, antibiotics or “funky” additives.

Nearly every single plate or bowl of food that comes out of the kitchen is hand-prepped, roasted, baked or cooked within the restaurant. It’s pretty much like someone making a home-cooked healthy meal for you.

Striving to use organic and local ingredients whenever possible, you’ll feel good about what you’re eating. But the best part is, with tech-enabled kitchens, super fast ticket times, and seamless digital ordering tools (including ordering through an app) you’ll feel like you’re getting fast food but a way healthy version.

The menu includes sandwiches, chef’s bowls, salads, protein bowls, pizzas, soup, sweets, and more. You can also build-your-own items and customize any selection to fit the dietary needs or preferences of you and your family.

We had the chance to check it out for ourselves and it made for such a quick and easy—not to mention, delicious—dinner on a busy Monday when I had zero energy to think about cooking.

I loved that they also have a kid’s menu with familiar favorites such as grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese, and pizza. My son absolutely devoured the mac and cheese!

Additionally, every Sunday and Monday after 5 p.m. kids (12 years of age or younger) eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Whether you want to eat out as a family, are looking for something fast to take home, or need to eat on the go, Modern Market Eatery has dine-in options as well as takeout and delivery.

To check out all the different mouth-watering options and find a location near you visit https://modernmarket.com/

