RAK Date Night: Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

If you’re a pizza lover (and who isn’t?), you’re going to love Grimaldi’s Pizzeria! Featuring traditional coal-fired brick oven pizza using pizza making traditions originating in Brooklyn over 100 years ago, all of the pizzas use only the freshest ingredients, and Grimaldi’s ‘secret recipe’ dough that’s hand-tossed and made in house daily.

I had the chance to scope out Grimaldi’s for a recent date night experience, and here are five reasons why this should be your next go-to date night spot:

They have a mouth-watering menu. Apart from their signature coal-fired and build-your-own pizza options, you’ll also find several fresh salads (my favorite is the spinach-pecan), a bruschetta trio, and meat and cheese charcuterie boards. Don’t forget about the decadent dessert options too, including New York style cheesecake, tiramisu, and Grimaldi’s famous cannoli!

There are several Arizona locations. Whether you live in the West Valley, East Valley, or even Northern Arizona, you can find a Grimaldi’s near you. With locations in Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale Quarter, Old Town Scottsdale, Peoria, DC Ranch, or Flagstaff, there’s a location offering the same delicious tastes and experience! You’ll find an array of wine pairing options. If you love a good wine pairing with your food, you’ll love that about Grimaldi’s. Not only do they have suggested wine selections already mapped out on the menu next to different food options, but you’ll find an extensive wine menu as well. Choose from Italian Reds, Rosés, Sangrias, Pinot Noirs, Pinot Grigios, Chardonnays, and more! It’s a casual, yet upscale New York vibe. Dress up for a romantic night out, or have a casual lunch day date—either way is fitting when you dine at Grimaldi’s. One thing’s for sure though, with the red and white checkered table cloths, New York décor, subway tiles, and a lively atmosphere, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into an authentic Brooklyn pizzeria.

They’re giving away a $50 gift card. Ready to try it all out for yourself? Enter for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and enjoy your next pizza-fueled date night.