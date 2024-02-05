Friday, February 9, 2024
5 Places to Meet Other Parents in Tucson

Pima County Library event.

Parenthood can feel lonely when you’re alone with a baby all day. But when you can meet other moms and dads in the community, it can make the whole journey feel a little less isolating.
Here are 5 places throughout the Tucson area where you can not only keep your little one entertained, but are likely to interact with other parents going through similar stages of life:

Pima County Libraries: Pima County Libraries host a variety of kid-friendly activities including storytimes, sensory play, bubble parties, puppet shows, crafts, and more! These activities are usually free to attend (some may require advanced registration) and are a great place to chat with other parents while your kids play.

The Children’s Museum of Tucson: With locations in both Oro Valley and Tucson, the Children’s Museum has a variety of exhibits, programs, and activities for kids up to 10 years old to play and imagine. Your children will enjoy the hands-on fun and learning, while you have the chance to strike up conversation with other parents.

Wild Katz Children’s Adventure Playground: Let your little ones burn off some energy as they climb to new heights at Bearkat Boulder, test their ninja warrior skills in the BeastBox and get lost in the giant Jaguar Jungle playground! Join in the fun with your kids, or sit and enjoy some adult-conversation in one of the many parent seating areas.

Quail’s Nest Parent-Child Classes at Tucson Waldorf School: These parent-child classes support your child’s development while letting you make lasting connections with other families. Quail’s Nest gives you and your little one a peaceful, home-like environment carefully arranged for creativity through crafts, stories, circle time, and indoor and outdoor playtime.

iStroll Marana & Oro Valley Fitness Classes: iStroll gives both moms and dads a full body workout while keeping your baby moving and happy in the stroller! It’s more than a workout class, it’s also a place to make lifelong friends and develop a strong support group. In addition to workouts, there are also a variety of events such as storytimes, crafts, moms’ night out, and more.

