Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Environmentally Friendly Household Products We Love

Kate Reed
0

Earth Day is April 22 and we’ve got some great products that we not only use and love in our own homes, but they are all environmentally friendly, so you can do your part to help the Earth everyday!

  • Eco by Naty diapers/wipes
  • Replay plates/bowls/cups: made from recycled milk jugs
  • Cloth diapers & wipes
  • Reusable grocery and produce bags
  • Shampoo and conditioner bars
  • Washable makeup wipes
  • Unpaper towels
  • Tru Earth laundry detergent and wool dryer balls
  • Hydroflask reusable water bottles
  • Silpat silicone baking sheet
  • Better Life Plant-Derived Cleaning Products
  • Bees Wraps reusable food wraps
  • Unpaste ToothTablets (zero waste replacement for your toothpaste)
  • Matter food storage bags
Kate Reed

