Environmentally Friendly Household Products We Love

Earth Day is April 22 and we’ve got some great products that we not only use and love in our own homes, but they are all environmentally friendly, so you can do your part to help the Earth everyday!

Eco by Naty diapers/wipes

Replay plates/bowls/cups: made from recycled milk jugs

Cloth diapers & wipes

Reusable grocery and produce bags

Shampoo and conditioner bars

Washable makeup wipes

Unpaper towels

Tru Earth laundry detergent and wool dryer balls

Hydroflask reusable water bottles

Silpat silicone baking sheet

Better Life Plant-Derived Cleaning Products

Bees Wraps reusable food wraps

Unpaste ToothTablets (zero waste replacement for your toothpaste)

Matter food storage bags