An easy dish from the kitchen of Nik Fields the Chic Chef

As a busy family of five, I am always looking for easy meals to serve my family that won’t take too much time from my day. I asked local chef, Nik Fields, for one of her favorite spring recipes and it was one I knew our family already loved! This recipe is easy to whip up with items I often have on hand. With the warmer weather try adding some arugula and asparagus to add a pop of fresh color. Serve it alongside grilled chicken, pork, or even shrimp! My husband loves when I sprinkle on red pepper flakes or crumbled bacon. We’ve even subbed the pasta for zucchini ‘zoodles’ when we’re cutting back on carbs.

Cacio e Pepe

Literally “cheese and pepper,” pasta. This dish is simple, quick and very tasty!

INGREDIENTS:

6 oz. pasta spaghetti

3 tbsp. unsalted butter, cubed, divided

⅓ cup finely grated Pecorino

¾ cup finely grated Parmesan

1 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil over high heat.

Add a small handful of salt and pasta to boiling water.

Cook pasta, stirring occasionally until al dente, 6 to 8 minutes.

Drain pasta, reserving 2/3 cup pasta water.

Pour pasta back into pot or into a large skillet and place over low heat.

Add pasta water and butter and toss together until butter just melts.

Add grated cheese and black pepper and continue to toss together until cheese melts and a creamy sauce forms.

Top with more grated cheese and serve.

You can add lemon to brighten the flavor this spring!

Chef Nik, better known as “Nik the Chic Chef” has merged her passion for food and life and gained national recognition for her culinary skills having prepared cuisine for several celebrities. She has also been featured in People Magazine, The Doctors on NBC, HGTV, as well as several series on Bravo and VH1. She has two cookbooks: “The Chic Chef Approach- Volumes 1 & 2.” Additionally she has a line of gourmet foods, specialty condiments, spice blends, tea blends, organic extra virgin olive oils, vinegars, kitchen essentials, and one of a kind gift baskets. Visit chicchefco.com