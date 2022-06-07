Arizona Opera Hosts FREE Summer Family Day June 11

You and your family are invited for a fun afternoon of FREE entertainment mixed with a bit of performing arts education at Arizona Opera’s Summer Family Day on Saturday, June 11.

Children can enjoy two age-appropriate opera performances by Arizona Opera’s Brewster “OperaTunity Troupe,” part of the Arlyn M. Brewster OperaTunity Program, which helps to introduce opera and the arts to over 40,000 students in Arizona.

There will also be a special craft activity lead by The Marlu Allan and Scott Stallard Costume Artisan Workshop.

Food trucks will be onsite so come hungry and grab a snack before or after all the fun! (Food truck costs not included).

THE PERFORMANCES:

Cinderella: A Classic Fairytale Opera:

Be transported to the magical world where Cinderella resides! Join Cinderella as she overcomes the bullying of her evil step-sisters and finds her Prince Charming with a little help from a special fairy along the way. With colorful characters and melodies, this classic fairytale story will teach your children the morals of kindness towards all, forgiving others, and never letting a bad thing ruin your heart. This production is a 35-minute adaptation from La Cenerentola, by Gioachino Rossini, and Cendrillon by Jules Massenet. This performance is appropriate for toddlers through fifth graders.

Who Wants to be an Opera Star?

This popular, 35-minute program presents a fun, engaging operatic crash-course for children. Using a gameshow style format, the performance runs through a series of questions and competitions between each opera performer and voice type. Kids can learn about the different voice types, arias, and participate in the interactive aspects of the performance! This program is appropriate for third through eighth graders.

WHEN:

Food Truck and Costume Shop Crafts

Noon – 3 p.m., Saturday, June 11

Cinderella: A Classic Fairytale Opera

1– 1:45 p.m., Saturday, June 11

Who Wants to be an Opera Star?

2:15 – 3 p.m., Saturday, June 11

WHERE:

Roma and Raymond Wittcoff Black Box Theater at Arizona Opera

1636 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Visit azopera.org or call (602) 266-7464 for any questions.

ABOUT ARIZONA OPERA:

Arizona Opera entered its 50th Anniversary Season in fall of 2021, and produces fully-staged operas, concerts, and collaborative programs throughout the state of Arizona each year. Since its inaugural year in 1971, Arizona Opera has produced more than 200 operas and concerts. The company’s artistic history is rich with a blend of opera’s traditional repertoire featuring baroque, bel canto, and verismo works, turn-of-the-century masterpieces, operettas, and contemporary American operas.