Debunking Common Pregnancy Myths

Pregnancy brings joy, excitement, and a flood of advice from well-meaning friends and family. However, not all this advice is based on facts. As Certified-Nurse Midwives at Willow Midwife Center, we often hear concerns from expectant mothers about what they should or shouldn’t do during pregnancy. Let’s separate fact from fiction and explore some common pregnancy myths:

Can I consume caffeine?

Despite fears about caffeine consumption during pregnancy, you don’t have to give up your morning coffee completely. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says it’s okay to have up to 200 milligrams of caffeine daily – or about one 12-ounce cup of coffee. Just remember, caffeine hides in other places too, like tea and chocolate.

Can I eat sushi?

Seafood isn’t off the menu when you’re expecting. In fact, it’s even safe for most pregnant women to eat sushi in the U.S., provided it’s prepared in a clean environment. However, some fish is high in mercury, including king mackerel and swordfish, and consuming foods with mercury in high amounts during pregnancy increases the risk of birth defects.

Is exercise safe?

Exercise during pregnancy is not only safe, but encouraged. A 2023 University of Utah Health study found that regular exercise throughout pregnancy is beneficial by:

Reducing risk of gestational diabetes

Lowering chances of cesarean delivery

Decreasing likelihood of excessive weight gain

Improving mood and energy levels

Increasing quality of sleep

Safe exercises for most pregnant women include:

Walking

Swimming

Prenatal yoga

Low-impact aerobics

Light to moderate weight training

While these activities are generally safe, consult your healthcare provider before starting or continuing any exercise regimen during pregnancy.

Can I Sleep on My Stomach?

Early in pregnancy, stomach sleeping poses no issues. As pregnancy progresses, this position becomes less practical and comfortable.

However, side sleeping, particularly on the left, promotes optimal blood flow to the uterus. A study by the National Institutes of Health found that sleeping on the back or right side in late pregnancy does not increase the risk of stillbirth, pregnancy complications, or smaller babies.

So what is the best position to sleep in? The one you find most comfortable. Don’t worry if you wake up on your back, as the position when you fall asleep is most important.

Are Hot Tubs Safe?

For many pregnant women, sitting in a hot tub during pregnancy sounds like a great way to ease muscle aches. However, use caution when choosing a hot tub for relaxation and pain relief by:

Not staying in a hot tub for more than 10 minutes.

Getting out if you feel too hot or uncomfortable.

Sitting with your arms and chest above the water to keep you from getting too warm.

The Role of Midwifery in Pregnancy Care

At Willow Midwife Center, we believe in helping mothers make informed decisions about their pregnancy and birth experiences. Our goal is to ensure mothers feel confident, supported, and well-informed every step of the way.